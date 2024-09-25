Statistics Canada says population grew 0.6 per cent in Q2 to 41,288,599

BREAKING Lebanese health minister says 51 killed, 223 wounded in latest round of Israeli strikes
Lebanon's health minister said 51 people were killed and 223 wounded Wednesday in Israeli strikes.
Statistics Canada says the population of the country reached an estimated 41,288,599 on July 1.
The agency says the total means 250,229 people were added in the second quarter of the year for a growth of 0.6 per cent.
The growth rate was slower than the same quarter of 2023 which saw a 0.8 per cent increase and the 0.7 per cent increase in the second quarter of 2022.
The increase in the population was almost entirely due to international migration which added 240,303 people.
The difference between births and deaths added 9,926 people.
Alberta posted the fastest growth rate among the provinces and territories with an increase of 1.0 per cent in the quarter, while the Northwest Territories was the slowest with an increase of 0.1 per cent.
Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Tropical Storm Helene was rapidly strengthening in the Caribbean Sea and expected to become a hurricane Wednesday while moving north along Mexico's coast toward the U.S., prompting residents to evacuate, schools to close and officials to declare emergencies in Florida and Georgia.
More Canadians are installing solar panels on their homes, but some are facing challenges when it comes to getting home insurance after the panels are put in.
A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.
The acting director of the U.S. Secret Service was incensed at what had happened that July evening. 'What I saw made me ashamed,' Ronald Rowe Jr. said. 'I cannot defend why that roof was not better secured.'
A 20-second session of self-compassionate touch reduced stress, increased kindness to participants and improved mental well-being, according to a recent study.
Searching for polar bears where the Churchill River dumps into Canada's massive Hudson Bay, biologist Geoff York scans a region that's on a low fat, low ice diet because of climate change. And it's getting lower on polar bears.
A city councillor in British Columbia says an online mob of "extremists" and "politically motivated hackers" is responsible for uncovering and publicizing a photo of him wearing a blackface costume to a Halloween party in 2007.
A man who "systematically isolated, manipulated, deceived, abused, and exploited" an elderly North Vancouver woman has lost his ownership stake in her home.
Less than one month before voters cast their ballots in the provincial election, a new poll of British Columbians shows half of respondents fear for their safety in their own communities.
A woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.
A rainfall warning has ended for Toronto but wet weather is expected to continue on Wednesday.
New police data shows illegal drug activity and theft remain the top safety concerns for Calgarians, but worries around homelessness and transit safety are growing.
Alberta's premier wants to reinforce the ability to choose whether to receive a vaccination or other medical procedures through changes to the province's Bill of Rights.
Strong westerly winds will continue to impact southern Alberta on Wednesday with peak gusts in Calgary of 40-60 km/h expected later in the day.
NHL star forward Claude Giroux had his car stolen in Ottawa on Tuesday evening, his wife says.
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating reports of gunfire in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday evening.
The City of Ottawa has found more than $564,000 in back taxes are no longer able to be recovered and staff are recommending councillors approve writing it off.
A veteran Montreal police officer says racism is a 'cancer eating away at the organization' in a stinging resignation letter.
Even though Northvolt is experiencing financial difficulty, the Legault government is convinced that the Montérégie battery plant will go ahead, but it is opening the door to the possibility of redistributing part of the promised energy supply block to other companies.
One of Montreal's biggest cultural institutions, La Tulipe, announced that it has closed down 'for now' in light of a recent court decision.
Local leaders are echoing concerns about doctor shortages as the organization representing Alberta's doctors warns nearly half of the physicians surveyed are considering leaving the province within five years.
Crime Stoppers and police are launching a campaign encouraging Edmontonians to report hate.
Nova Scotia Health is reintroducing masking requirements in ambulatory and inpatient units at provincial hospitals starting Thursday.
It's been two years since Fiona made landfall -- a storm that Maritimers won't soon forget.
A woman has died after her car collided with a tractor hauling potato equipment in Norboro, P.E.I.
The Manitoba government is extending the gas tax holiday for a second time.
An advocate organization is calling for an inquiry following the death of a six-year-old boy who went missing in Shamattawa First Nation.
Based on exclusive new polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix Research, the majority of Saskatchewan residents say they’re ready for change, but most don’t see that change happening in 2024.
Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been deployed following a fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation.
An appeal hearing stemming from a court challenge of the Government of Saskatchewan's Parents' Bill of Rights has come to a close.
A reward of up to $50K has been issued by Waterloo Regional Police for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Joshua Bennett.
Newlyweds claim the company they hired to take their wedding photos and videos took off with their precious memories – and their money.
Back in July, a plot of land had an immature crop of corn destroyed. It was an action that outraged local farmers. Now, a new report into the matter has been released and will be presented to regional council Wednesday.
A new program is expanding the capacity of breast cancer screening services across Saskatchewan, and a fundraising campaign is underway to get it done. This all comes as age requirement have been lowered for mammogram screening starting in the new year.
The Government of Saskatchewan says a private Christian school, embroiled in abuse allegations, has proved it's met education ministry rules by formally disconnecting from an affiliated church. But, by some indications, connections remain.
An image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023 has been obtained by CTVNews.ca.
A 49-year-old Sudbury woman who was killed in a tragic collision with a police boat June 7 on Nepewassi Lake was told to remain in a residence on an island until police returned to pick her up.
A statement from the province said Musyj will work closely with LHSC senior leadership and staff to address concerns regarding hospital governance and operations, and management practices, including concerning financial performance, that were found as a result of a third-party review.
OPP are investigating a crash that has sent the driver of a truck to hospital with serious injuries. Just before 5 a.m., police reported Donnybrook Line in Lucknow closed between Bruce Road 86 and Zion Road following the crash.
“I was going to make breakfast, and I put the frying pan on the stove and opened it and remembered I needed something from No Frills,” said Frank Wall, who lives just north of Aylmer, Ont.
Three construction workers are being praised for their actions that police in Barrie say likely prevented an armed man from fleeing before being taken into custody.
A driver lost their life after a traffic collision in Caledon.
Four puppies were found near County Road 21 in Essa Township after a passerby spotted one when it ran out of the ditch and onto the road.
The Windsor police POP Unit has made more arrests as part of a retail theft operation. According to police, 19 people were arrested and 45 charges were laid during the operation last week.
A quartet of alleged thieves pried their way into a Devonshire Mall apparel store early Monday morning, with the store’s owner reporting thousands of dollars worth of shoes were stolen.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
Dozens of police officers and support workers have come to Lethbridge for the Social Disorder and Urban Crime Conference.
Police are looking to the public for help after thieves broke into a Lethbridge ice creamery, stealing from the store.
To make higher education an easier step to take for Indigenous students, the University of Lethbridge is dropping some fees for those applicants.
The woman who alleges that Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard sexually assaulted her in June 2016 is set to continue her testimony in court today.
A 25-year-old suspect was charged with impaired driving Sept. 21 after police spotted two people without helmets on an ATV on Sand Bay Road in Goulais River.
A federal offender who was last seen in Sudbury is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching his statutory release conditions.
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
An Indigenous artist has a buyer-beware warning ahead of Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
An ordinary day on the job delivering mail in East Elmwood quickly turned dramatic for Canada Post letter carrier Jared Plourde. A woman on his route was calling out in distress.
Fire has destroyed a barn and 17,000 plants at a family-owned business in Lower Coverdale, N.B.
Before influencers on social media, Canada’s Jeanne Beker was bringing the world of high fashion down to earth and as Calgary’s Glenbow Museum gets a major make-over, it will include a new exhibition showcasing the pop culture icon.
A sea lion swam free after a rescue team disentangled it near Vancouver Island earlier this week.
A Nova Scotian YouTuber has launched a mini-truck bookmobile.
Cole Haas is more than just an avid fan of the F.W. Johnson Wildcats football team. He's a fixture on the sidelines, a source of encouragement, and a beloved member of the team.
Getting a photograph of a rainbow? Common. Getting a photo of a lightning strike? Rare. Getting a photo of both at the same time? Extremely rare, but it happened to a Manitoba photographer this week.
Members of Parliament will vote today on a motion that could — but likely won't — bring down the minority Liberal government, and the Conservatives have already put the House of Commons on notice that more such votes are coming.
A federal inquiry into foreign interference plans to hear today from academics who study the flow of information in an era of growing distrust and polarization.
When electric utility BC Hydro launched a procurement process earlier this year seeking new sources of clean energy for the province's power grid, it included a specific requirement: projects must be at least 25 per cent owned by First Nations.
A team at the University of Waterloo are developing a process to 3D-print bones, which could dramatically improve the quality of life for cancer and trauma patients.
Astronomers have observed a massive pair of jets releasing from a supermassive black hole 7.5 billion light-years from Earth. The megastructure spans 23 million light-years in length, making these black hole jets the largest ever seen, according to new research.
For decades, video games have relied on scripted, stilted interactions with non-player characters to help shepherd gamers in their journeys. But as artificial intelligence technology improves, game studios are experimenting with generative AI to help build environments, assist game writers in crafting NPC dialogue and lend video games the improvisational spontaneity once reserved for table-top role-playing games.
The smoke over the Port of Montreal has dissipated, but the fire in a container filled with 15,000 kilograms of lithium batteries prompted firefighters to issue a warning about how common these incidents have become.
Lady Gaga isn't joking around about releasing new music. The Oscar-winner announced on Tuesday that she's releasing a new album titled 'Harlequin,' which she said in an Instagram post is a companion album to the upcoming film 'Joker: Folie a Deux.'
Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan has three Grammy awards and 12 Junos. She was recently honoured with a commemorative stamp from Canada Post, and this weekend, she’ll be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Mortgage rule changes allow easier entry into the housing market with lower monthly payments, but also an increased cost of repaying a mortgage.
A federal judge sentenced FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s former girlfriend to two years in prison, citing her extensive cooperation with prosecutors that led to the conviction of the former face of the cryptocurrency industry in one of the largest financial frauds in U.S. history.
Given the continued progress the Bank of Canada has made in bringing inflation back down to the 2 per cent target, it is reasonable to expect more rate cuts, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday.
From cellphone 'hotels' to patchwork policies to recalibrating lesson plans, teachers and schools across Canada are learning to navigate a classroom without cellphones.
The Newcomers Football Club, an impromptu team made up of asylum-seekers, has helped provide Boubacar Lukaku and others with a joy that erases their stress. And it's helped connect them with a supportive community as they navigate the challenges of a new country.
Watching Connor McDavid screaming in a locker room is something hockey fans didn't necessarily expect.
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre revealed Tuesday at a hearing on federal welfare reform that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reported this week that officers in the agency's Montreal Marine and Rail Services seized 78 vehicles and transferred them to police. Numbers of stolen vehicles in Quebec continue to skyrocket.
Struggling Jeep and Ram maker Stellantis is looking for a CEO to succeed Carlos Tavares, but the company says it's just part of a normal leadership succession plan.
The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday will propose a ban on the sale or import of smart vehicles that use specific Chinese or Russian technology because of national security concerns, according to U.S. officials.
