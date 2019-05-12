

The Canadian Press





FRASER LAKE, B.C. - An out-of-control wildfire in central British Columbia has prompted a local state of emergency and several evacuations.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako issued a state of emergency Saturday night and ordered people to leave an area near the community of Lejac, about five kilometres east of Fraser Lake.

An evacuation alert is in place for a larger area, meaning people there have to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze was discovered on Friday, May 3.

As of Saturday night, it was estimated to be about 260 hectares in size and was considered to be zero per cent contained.

Twenty firefighters, four air tankers and several pieces of heavy equipment have been deployed to fight the fire.