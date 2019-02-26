

CTVNews.ca, with a report from CTV Regina





A state of emergency was declared on a Saskatchewan First Nation after a fire extensively damaged the community’s water treatment plant on Monday night.

Fire crews responded to the blaze after members of the Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation -- about 80 kilometres east of Regina -- noticed billowing smoke and large flames coming from the plant.

Families who live near the treatment plant were asked to leave their homes immediately. The community’s local hall was opened to provide shelter.

The fire had mostly been put out by Tuesday morning, but crews told CTV Regina they were concerned about the smoke from the facility's toxic materials.

Councillor Shawn Spencer was unsure just how many homes were affected but told CTV Regina that the water treatment facility “does provide water to every home in the community.”

This is the second time a First Nations community in the region has had its water treatment plant damaged by fire in the past year. Just 450 kilometres west from Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, the water plant in Piapot, Sask. burned down in October.