StatCan: Manufacturing sales unchanged in September at $70.4B
Manufacturing sales were unchanged in September at $70.4 billion, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
The federal agency said gains in sales of durable goods including aerospace product and parts, primary metal and machinery were offset by a drop in non-durable goods including petroleum and coal products and food.
The country saw a 11.1 per cent gain in the month for aerospace product and parts to $1.7 billion, which helped sales of durable goods rise 1.0 per cent to $34.1 billion.
Sales of primary metals also increased 2.9 per cent to $5.6 billion in September, while the machinery sector added 3.6 per cent at $4.3 billion.
Meanwhile, sales of non-durable goods fell 0.9 per cent to $36.3 billion in September, as sales of petroleum and coal products fell 2.4 per cent to $9.5 billion and food industry sales dropped 1.8 per cent to $11.9 billion.
Sales in constant dollars edged down 0.2 per cent in September.
"Manufacturing sales volumes edged down in September and, with the business surveys continuing to weaken and inventory levels now looking unusually high, they are likely to fall further," said Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics.
"We expect weaker manufacturing production to contribute to a moderate recession in the first half of 2023."
In a separate report, Statistics Canada said Tuesday that wholesale sales rose 0.1 per cent to $81.8 billion, as sales rose in five of seven subsectors.
Wholesale sales of personal and household goods rose 4.3 per cent to $11.2 billion, the largest monthly increase since June 2020, boosted by pharmaceuticals and pharmacy supplies wholesalers which gained 5.7 per cent to $6.2 billion.
Meanwhile, the food, beverage and tobacco subsector climbed 1.9 per cent to $14.9 billion as the food industry gained 2.3 per cent at $13.3 billion.
The miscellaneous subsector fell 5.8 per cent to $12.3 billion in September, the largest drop since April 2020.
Overall wholesale sales fell 0.2 per cent in constant dollars in September.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police responding to 'multiple shootings' in area of Merritt, B.C.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Cabinet didn't get up-to-date police briefing during Emergencies Act deliberations
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Strikes put Ukraine in darkness; Russian missiles cross into Poland
Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts, and a U.S. official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed.
Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
BREAKING | Police responding to 'multiple shootings' in area of Merritt, B.C.
Authorities are responding to a series of shootings reported in and around Merritt, B.C., early Tuesday morning – but so far, there have been no reports of injuries.
Trump to launch new White House bid while Republicans lick their wounds
Donald Trump is set to launch a new White House bid at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday night. His announcement follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.
Girl Guides of Canada renaming 'Brownies' as it’s caused 'personal harm' to racialized girls
Girl Guides of Canada announced Tuesday that the organization is renaming “Brownies,” as it says the name has caused “personal harm” to racialized girls and the change will reflect its goals of empowering girls.
Health Canada won't say how much new kids' pain medicine coming, where it's going
Health Canada officials say more doses of children's painkillers and fever medication will be available soon but it won't say how many or where exactly they'll be sent.
WATCH LIVE | Cabinet didn't get up-to-date police briefing during Emergencies Act deliberations
A few hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the history-making decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, his national security adviser reached out to the RCMP for a threat assessment of the protests that had blockaded downtown Ottawa and several border crossings.
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.
Nicholson 'sorry' for how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault claims under his watch
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson says he's 'sorry' for not putting written guidelines in place on how the national sport organization should handle sexual assault claims during his time in charge.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Toronto
-
Toronto high school placed under lockdown following reports of person with a gun
A Toronto high school has been placed under lockdown as police investigate reports of a person with a gun.
-
Parts of southern Ontario to be hit with first major snowfall of the season
An alert has been issued for parts of southern Ontario with the 'first significant snowfall' of the season set to bring a blast of winter weather.
-
Flying wheel crashes into car on busy Ontario highway
New video released by police shows the terrifying moment a wheel went flying into an oncoming car driving on a busy Ontario highway earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
Mayor Sutcliffe, councillors sworn in at Ottawa city hall
A ceremony was held in the council chambers on Tuesday morning to swear in the new council for the four-year term.
-
First snowfall of the season to bring 5-10 cm of snow to Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, calling for 5 to 10 cm of snow on Wednesday.
-
Suspicious person report prompts lockdown of Gatineau, Que. high school
Gatineau police say a high school has been locked down because of a report of a suspicious person.
Barrie
-
Driver traps robbery suspect inside vehicle to wait for police
Police laid charges against an Innisfil man accused of jumping into the passenger side of a vehicle and assaulting the driver.
-
First 'significant' snowfall of the season to hit Simcoe County: Here's when to expect it
The first significant snowfall of the season is expected to hit Simcoe County, prompting a winter weather travel advisory.
-
Shoulder-surfing suspects use brazen methods to obtain woman's credit cards
A Collingwood woman learned to protect her PIN when shopping at a local store.
Kitchener
-
Police with tactical gear in Milverton, Ont.
Perth County OPP are warning the public to expect an increased police presence in Milverton, Ont. due to an “active investigation.”
-
Travel advisory in effect as Waterloo region braces for first significant snowfall of season
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo region and Wellington County with around 5 cm of snow expected overnight. Some areas could get as much as 10 cm.
-
Hold and secure lifted at Waterloo elementary school
Edna Staebler Public School in Waterloo was briefly placed in a hold and secure Tuesday at the direction of Waterloo regional police.
London
-
Why is a double amputee still homeless and helpless on London’s streets?
Londoners continue to do what they can for Tom, a homeless man and double amputee. CTV News London viewers first met Tom on Monday, and for five days now, Tom has been living on a patch of grass, steps away from LHSC's Victoria Hospital campus. But passersby are trying to support the 59-year-old with warm drinks and food.
-
Chesley reopening plan 'better than nothing' according to residents
A shuttered emergency department in Bruce County will re-open on Dec. 5. The Chesley Hospital’s ED will be open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m, but remain closed every night and weekend, going forward.
-
Police with tactical gear in Milverton, Ont.
Perth County OPP are warning the public to expect an increased police presence in Milverton, Ont. due to an “active investigation.”
Windsor
-
Six alleged impaired drivers arrested over five days in Essex County
Essex County OPP arrested six drivers over the past five days with alcohol and drug related offences.
-
Missing 13-year-old girl sought by Windsor police
Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
-
$300,000 fire in Chatham-Kent
Damage is estimated at $300,000 after a fire in Chatham-Kent.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Quebec employee alleged to have sent secrets to China makes court appearance
A Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee charged with economic espionage has made a first court appearance since he was accused of sending trade secrets to China.
-
Mom sues Pornhub owner for allegedly showing video of her son, 12, being molested
A mother from Alabama has accused Pornhub's parent company of profiting from a video showing the molestation of her 12-year-old son and ignoring repeated requests from police to remove it before the footage was taken down.
-
Interim Quebec Liberal wants to move past Marie Claude Nichols back-and-forth
Interim Quebec Liberal leader Marc Tanguay is facing some awkward questions after failing to get former caucus member Marie Claude Nichols back in the fold.
Atlantic
-
Wintry mix expected in the Maritimes Wednesday; snowfall warnings for New Brunswick
An autumn mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain will impact the Maritimes Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
-
$10-million settlement reached with Roman Catholic Church in N.S. sexual abuse case
A Nova Scotia court has approved a $10-million settlement to conclude a class-action lawsuit that alleged Roman Catholic clergy with the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth had sexually abused children for decades.
-
Duplex destroyed, pets killed in Eastern Passage house fire
A duplex in Eastern Passage, N.S., has been destroyed by fire. No one was injured, but some pets have died.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba Throne Speech looks at expanded private health-care, adding billions of dollars for hospitals
Premier Heather Stefanson has outlined her blueprint for Manitoba in the coming year, with plans to explore private health-care services, spend billions of dollars for hospitals, and financially stabilize Manitoba Hydro.
-
'It changed our lives forever': How blood donations gave a Manitoba family one last Christmas together
Blood donations have made a huge difference in the lives of a Manitoba family – it gave them extra time with their son and the chance to celebrate the holidays one last time together.
-
'People are dying': First Nation sounds alarm over growing drug crisis in northern Manitoba community
A remote First Nation in northeastern Manitoba is raising concerns about a growing drug crisis in the community, noting the federal government have offered little help.
Calgary
-
Calgary police arrest man after random downtown assaults
Calgary police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted at least 10 people in the downtown core on Tuesday.
-
Smith supportive of rail link between Calgary and Banff, Canmore
Premier Danielle Smith says she'd like to see Calgary work with the province – and potentially private industry – to explore the creation of a rail link between the city and Canmore/Banff.
-
Lethbridge man charged after allegedly stealing $79K from his workplace
Lethbridge police say a 27-year-old man who worked for security giant GardaWorld is facing charges in connection with the alleged theft of $79,000 earlier this year.
Edmonton
-
Nicholson 'sorry' for how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault claims under his watch
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson says he's 'sorry' for not putting written guidelines in place on how the national sport organization should handle sexual assault claims during his time in charge.
-
Better campgrounds, more EV chargers: What Premier Smith wants her ministers to focus on
From reducing electricity transmission charges for homeowners to exploring a provincial pension plan and improving campgrounds, Alberta's premier has presented cabinet with their marching orders.
-
'Still in shock': Community rallies around the survivors of fatal house fire in northern Alberta
Two children who survived a fatal house fire in northern Alberta have been released from the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton and are on the way back to the community with their mother, according to the chief of Little Red River Cree Nation.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police responding to 'multiple shootings' in area of Merritt, B.C.
Authorities are responding to a series of shootings reported in and around Merritt, B.C., early Tuesday morning – but so far, there have been no reports of injuries.
-
Surrey city council votes to keep RCMP, pauses transition to municipal force
Surrey city council has decided to keep the RCMP in the city, pausing the contentious transition to a municipal force.
-
Canadian rugby player suffers traumatic brain injury in Bali car crash
Canadian rugby player Nick Allen was hospitalized in Indonesia with a traumatic brain injury after a car crash last week in Bali, Rugby Canada said.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Cabinet didn't get up-to-date police briefing during Emergencies Act deliberations
A few hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the history-making decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, his national security adviser reached out to the RCMP for a threat assessment of the protests that had blockaded downtown Ottawa and several border crossings.
-
Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
-
Health Canada won't say how much new kids' pain medicine coming, where it's going
Health Canada officials say more doses of children's painkillers and fever medication will be available soon but it won't say how many or where exactly they'll be sent.
Health
-
Booking doctors' appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times
An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctors' appointments for their children over the last few months.
-
Canada officially in a flu epidemic after crossing seasonal threshold
The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we're now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.
-
'People are dying': First Nation sounds alarm over growing drug crisis in northern Manitoba community
A remote First Nation in northeastern Manitoba is raising concerns about a growing drug crisis in the community, noting the federal government have offered little help.
Sci-Tech
-
Rats 'Beat It' to the music just like humans, a study discovers
Researchers at the University of Tokyo have discovered that rats can synchronize their head movements with the beat of a song and keep rhythm just like humans do.
-
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
-
Elon Musk cuts Twitter's outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
Entertainment
-
Grammy nominations to be announced, with 5 new categories
The Recording Academy will announce nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday with some significant additions.
-
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing.
-
'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family 'and all those serving at the Capitol' on Jan. 6 in a new memoir released Tuesday.
Business
-
StatCan: Manufacturing sales unchanged in September at $70.4B
Statistics Canada said Tuesday, gains in sales of durable goods including aerospace product and parts, primary metal and machinery were offset by a drop in non-durable goods including petroleum and coal products and food.
-
Canadian October home sales up from September, first monthly increase since February
The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October posted their first monthly gain since February.
-
Apple launches emergency system for people who can't access cell service
As Canada's top telecommunications companies face pressure to ensure Canadians can reach emergency responders in the event of a major outage, Apple is rolling out a new service. The Emergency SOS system, available on iPhone 14 devices in Canada this week, will help people without cellular or Wi-Fi service connect to a satellite to report an emergency or call for help.
Lifestyle
-
Jeff Bezos says he will give most of his money to charity
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his US$124 billion net worth during his lifetime, telling CNN in an exclusive interview he will devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.
-
'Boggled my mind': Woman finds 60-year-old photo of herself on souvenir while secondhand shopping
Secondhand stores always have interesting finds, and a former Nova Scotia lancer recently got more than she bargained for.
-
WATCH: How to fold a fitted sheet and other frustrating laundry
Tackling two of the most frustrating items in laundry baskets everywhere, Canadian TikTok star Melissa Pateras shows how to neatly fold the dreaded fitted sheet and bulky hooded sweater.
Sports
-
Nicholson 'sorry' for how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault claims under his watch
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson says he's 'sorry' for not putting written guidelines in place on how the national sport organization should handle sexual assault claims during his time in charge.
-
FIFA President calls for World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine at G20
FIFA President Gianni Infantino urged world leaders on Tuesday to call for a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine during the World Cup that starts this week.
-
Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United owners 'don't care about the club'
Cristiano Ronaldo has been on a war path against his current club and is clearly uninspired by Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family. In an explosive interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, Ronaldo says the owners 'don't care about the club.'
Autos
-
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.
-
$1.4M worth of vehicles recovered in Toronto carjacking network bust
A joint police task-force has arrested 16 people, laid 116 charges and recovered over a million dollars worth of stolen vehicles after busting a carjacking network in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Albertans know winter tires are important, poll shows only 56% use them
Alberta has already seen its fair share of snowy weather to start the month, but a new poll suggests that many drivers are still not using winter tires on their vehicles.