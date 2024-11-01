'Stand by your sons, daughters': New Brunswick woman named national Silver Cross Mother

While close as kids with a lot of energy, the Anderson brothers had something else in common.

They shared an ambition to join the Canadian Armed Forces at an early age.

“There’s five years between them and they fought like cats and dogs at times but as they grew, they became more and more closer,” said their mother Maureen Anderson.

Sgt. Ron Anderson’s career took him to Petawawa, Croatia, Kosovo, Bosnia and two tours in Afghanistan.

There he saved the life of an injured Afghan boy under deadly circumstances.

“I didn’t know a thing about it until later on when he was passed,” said Maureen. “He would give the shirt off his back to anybody, he's just that type.”

Sgt. Ryan Anderson served in Gagetown, Yellowknife, as well as Bosnia, Ethiopia, Haiti and Afghanistan.

Maureen says both her sons returned from Afghanistan changed.

Not as energetic or funny as they used to be.

Both were diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Ron was distant.

“He kept a lot of things to himself I think. I didn’t realize really how bad until he passed away,” she said.

Maureen says both her sons were treated for PTSD and their deaths, which came about three and a half years apart, were linked to their suffering.

The loss of Ron deeply affected his younger brother

“I made numerous trips over there in the middle of the night, take him a Tim Hortons coffee and sit and you know he never ever talked about anything. He would just sit there and cry,” said Maureen.

“I’m glad I did all that. I feel really good that I did it and didn’t ignore it. I’m happy I spent that time with him.”

At least once a week, Maureen finds comfort visiting the headstone her boys share. She cleans it regularly—caring for them in what way she can.

“Just feel I have to do something I guess,” she said.

Maureen is honoured to be Silver Cross Mother and lay a wreath at the National War Memorial on Remembrance Day on behalf of all Canadian mothers who have lost a son or a daughter in military service.

She’ll wear not one silver cross, but two.

“I’m very humble to have it. And I’m going to wear it proudly. And to all the mothers, stand by your sons, daughters, whatever. Support them in anyway you can. Listen to them. Talk to them,” she said.

Maureen’s family’s desire to serve Canada runs deep.

Her father fought in the Second World War.

She served as a nurse and her late husband Peter retired as a master warrant officer.

She lives now surrounded by pictures of her sons and finds strength in the motto ‘Soldier on.’

“I have my days too and I have a weak moment I’ll go and bawl my eyes out and then I’m good to go again for another while. I miss them terribly,” she said.