

CTVNews.ca Staff





Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged child neglect that some readers may find disturbing.

Police in St. Thomas, Ont. say that officers out investigating an unrelated matter came across what they allege is a disturbing case of child neglect.

St. Thomas Police Const. Tanya Calvert told CTV London that officers entered a small room in an apartment building and found a two-year-old child surrounded by squalor.

“There were fast-food wrappers all over the floor, the child had been left in a crib for an undisclosed amount of time and there was feces everywhere and files everywhere,” Calvert said.

“It was an extremely warm day,” Calvert added. “Officers estimate the bedroom to have been about 30 degrees when they entered.”

Police arrested the child’s 21-year-old mother and charged her with failing to provide the necessaries of life. She has not been named.

The child was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and placed in protective custody.

“It’s really inconceivable how somebody could neglect their child to this point,” Calvert said.

A neighbour, who only gave his first name as Helmut, said he was “shocked” to hear about the allegations.

“It was surprising to me because I had never even seen that girl with a child and I know she’s lived there for a while,” he told CTV London.

With a report from CTV London’s Bryan Bicknell