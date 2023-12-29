St-Onge wants CBC role redefined before next election, possible change of government
The role of the public broadcaster should be redefined before the next federal election, Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says, as the Liberals hedge against a possible change in government.
In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, St-Onge said now's the time for her Liberal government to begin working with Canadians and experts to define what the CBC should like over the next year and decade.
"And I really want to achieve that before the next election, to make sure that our public broadcaster is (as) well-positioned as possible for the future," St-Onge said.
Canada's news and cultural sectors would be at serious risk should the Conservatives form government under leader Pierre Poilievre, St-Onge said, adding it has her thinking about the next election and what she believes is on the line.
"(Conservatives) have shown they think that the arts and cultural sector should be left to the free market," she said.
"And we know that with foreign companies and foreign entities that take so much space online, and in Hollywood and in San Francisco, it means that we would basically abandon our cultural sector in Canada."
The Opposition Tories have promised to defund CBC and turn its Toronto-based headquarters into "affordable housing," though Poilievre has also suggested maintaining support for services tailored to francophone minorities.
"Canadians need an independent and free media, not a biased broadcaster that receives a billion taxpayer dollars every year to act as mouthpiece for the Liberal government," Conservative heritage critic Rachael Thomas said in a statement.
CBC/Radio-Canada's independence from the government is enshrined in law through the Broadcasting Act, and its public funding is voted on by all MPs.
St-Onge said preserving the French-language service while cutting CBC is "absolutely unachievable" because the two are intertwined and rely on the same resources, employees and workspaces.
"The public broadcaster is something that's available from coast to coast to coast, and I don't see how Canadians would accept we only fund CBC/Radio-Canada in Quebec or French communities," she said.
The federal Liberals have been promising for years to update CBC's mandate to meet the modern needs of Canadians, even as the news industry faces job cuts and declining ad revenue.
That includes recently announced cuts at CBC/Radio-Canada, which said early this month it was planning to eliminate about 600 jobs and let an additional 200 vacancies go unfilled as it contends with a $125-million budget shortfall.
"I was at Radio-Canada not too long ago for the recording of a show, and you can feel how this is impacting employees' morale," St-Onge said.
"There's a lot of uncertainty and unpredictability. People weren't informed exactly how and if those cuts do happen, how it will be done and achieved. So it's a difficult time."
In May, former heritage minister Pablo Rodriguez said he had started to review CBC's mandate, including ways the government can bolster funding to the public broadcaster so it is less reliant on advertising dollars.
Under the government's Online News Act, CBC/Radio-Canada will get up to $7 million in a deal the government struck with Google months after St-Onge took on the new role.
"But there is still uncertainty until the next federal budget," St-Onge said.
In the 2022-23 fiscal year, CBC/Radio-Canada's annual report shows it received nearly $1.3 billion from government funding, with another $515 million coming in through other revenue such as advertising.
When it comes to journalism, St-Onge said she would like the broadcaster's new mandate to fill information gaps in local regions, include a strong online presence, invest in international reporting and ensure minority-language communities are supported.
As for the cultural sector, she said she would also like to see the public broadcaster continuing to showcase local talent and finance shows "that would not see the daylight if it was just for the private sector."
"I think it's time we do it now because the Liberal party comes from the perspective that we do need a strong public broadcaster, and we will continue to support it," St-Onge said.
CBC/Radio-Canada will assist in the mandate review in any way possible, said Leon Mar, a spokesperson for the public broadcaster.
Beginning next year, the Canadian Heritage Department will put together a committee to find a new head of CBC who can lead the public broadcaster into its transformation, St-Onge said.
Catherine Tait, current CEO and president of CBC/Radio-Canada, is slated to stay in her role until 2025.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
B.C. court blocks new law against public drug use warning of 'irreparable harm'
The British Columbia Supreme Court has blocked new provincial laws against public consumption of illegal substances.
Couple with mild dementia found wandering near Toronto Pearson instead of being on Calgary-bound flight
In the early morning hours on Boxing Day, Jason Mjulumba Ncube received a phone call from police informing him that his elderly parents, who should have been in Alberta, were instead found wandering in the cold near Toronto Pearson International Airport in search of help.
Canada falls to Sweden 2-0 in group play at world junior hockey championship
Hugo Havelid made 21 saves in Sweden's 2-0 victory over Canada at the world junior hockey championship on Friday.
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
Man shot and killed by police during hostage incident on Furby Street: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly holding people hostage in an apartment building on Furby Street Thursday afternoon.
Police searching for Colorado mother suspected of killing her 2 children, wounding third
Police were still searching Friday for a Colorado woman suspected of killing her two young children and wounding a third after police initially responded to a report of a burglary in their home.
South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza
South Africa launched a case Friday at the United Nations' top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks — the first such challenge made at the court over the current war.
UN Security Council meets on Ukraine after Russian air attacks
The United Nations Security Council was set to discuss the situation in Ukraine on Friday afternoon after Ukraine and its supporters requested an urgent meeting to address missile and drone strikes by Russia, after Moscow launched its biggest air attack of the war.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates Sex abuse survivors allege coverup by Jehovah's Witnesses for failing to report assaults
CTV W5 investigates an alleged sex abuse coverup within the Jehovah's Witnesses. From across Canada to the U.S., England and Australia, W5 reveals how the religious sect's doctrine protects accused sex offenders.
9 things you likely didn't know about Jehovah's Witnesses
Along with our main investigation, W5 has also prepared an interactive and below, some facts about the religion that you might not know.
One-on-one with a Mexican cartel boss
Are Canadian tourists in the Mayan Riviera at risk of getting caught in cartel cross fire? Investigative reporter Avery Haines gets rare access to a Mexican drug boss, for a far-reaching and disturbing interview that airs as part of her W5 documentary, "The Narco Riviera."
Home DNA tests reveal more than customers bargain for
Are home DNA tests revealing more than customers are aware of? W5's Sandie Rinaldo investigates how much information you could be giving away.
6 days in dystopia: W5 goes inside the secret state of North Korea
W5 investigative reporter Avery Haines was given rare access inside the secret state of North Korea during its 70th anniversary celebrations last month. Read her blog now at CTVNews.ca/W5 and watch the documentary, Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?
Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
Toronto
-
Couple with mild dementia found wandering near Toronto Pearson instead of being on Calgary-bound flight
In the early morning hours on Boxing Day, Jason Mjulumba Ncube received a phone call from police informing him that his elderly parents, who should have been in Alberta, were instead found wandering in the cold near Toronto Pearson International Airport in search of help.
-
Ontario drivers will pay more to use stretch of Highway 407 in 2024
Drivers using a portion of Highway 407 will see an increase in their bills next year.
-
Toronto man fleeing police attempted to carjack vehicle, pointing gun at back of driver's head: SIU
A 23-year-old man pointed a gun at the back of a woman’s head and ordered her to drive while being pursued by police in North York last July, the province’s police watchdog has found.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
-
Ottawa Police seeking suspect who robbed, assaulted employee at Rideau Street business
The Ottawa Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a store and assaulted an employee on Rideau Street earlier this month.
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
Barrie
-
Family-owned restaurant in Orillia serves up a century of tradition
At the Hill's Maple Leaf Restaurant in Orillia, the legacy of the family diner has lasted for nearly a century.
-
Crews battle blaze in Midhurst
Springwater firefighters worked to contain the structure fire after receiving a call shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.
-
Bracebridge man charged with luring a minor
A 33-year-old man from the Muskoka area is charged with luring a person under 18 in connection with an incident reported earlier this month.
Kitchener
-
Man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2020 now wanted by police again
The mother of the victim is calling it a failure by the Canadian justice system.
-
One dead after crash north of Guelph
A section of Highway 6 around halfway between Fergus and Guelph has been shut down after a serious crash.
-
Another hit and run involving pedestrian in Waterloo Region
Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at Ottawa Street and David Bergey Drive.
London
-
-
Two emergency departments temporarily close as a result of insufficient staffing
South Bruce Grey Health Centre is advising the public of the temporary closure of two emergency departments
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
Windsor
-
Two suspects wanted for retail thefts on Walker Road
Windsor police are looking for two male suspects following a series of thefts from a retail store in the 1300 block of Walker Road.
-
New photo series uses AI to reimagine Windsor's most iconic locations
Following the success of a documentary, which put a spotlight on Windsor pizza, George Kalivas has seen his company's social media pages turn into a love letter for the city.
-
Oil spill investigated in Little River
The source of an oil spill in east Windsor is under investigation.
Montreal
-
Quebec public sector strikes could inspire others, as workers grow more combative
A successful resolution to Quebec's massive public sector strikes could serve as an inspiration to other workers in the province and elsewhere, a labour policy researcher said Friday after two union groups took major steps toward settling agreements with the government.
-
Montreal's PWHL captain Marie-Philip Poulin revealed at Cirque du Soleil show
Those taking in the Cirque du Soleil show CRYSTAL at the Bell Centre this week, were introduced to Montreal's professional women's hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin.
-
Once Canada's most popular premier, Quebec's Legault trails in polls after bad year
For more than four years, Quebec's governing Coalition Avenir Quebec enjoyed a political honeymoon that lasted through the COVID-19 pandemic and helped the party get re-elected in 2022 with 90 of the province's 125 ridings. But after a year marked by a series of self-inflicted wounds, the CAQ, which came to power for the first time in 2018, is sinking in the polls.
Atlantic
-
Public asked to avoid overcrowded N.B. emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary
New Brunswick's francophone health agency is asking residents to avoid two of its emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary because of capacity issues.
-
Community rallies around family injured in Christmas Eve crash in Cape Breton
A Maritime community is stepping up to support a family of six who were injured in a Christmas Eve car crash.
-
Top baby names for N.S., N.B. in 2023
Top baby names for 2023 in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
Man shot and killed by police during hostage incident on Furby Street: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly holding people hostage in an apartment building on Furby Street Thursday afternoon.
-
Truck driver from B.C. identified as Winnipeg homicide victim
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has identified a truck driver from British Columbia as the victim of a homicide in the city.
-
'The work is incredibly important': How a Winnipeg woman has been helping in Ukraine
Home for the holidays has taken on a whole new meaning for a Winnipeg woman who has spent more than a year in Ukraine rebuilding schools and helping students.
Calgary
-
Outpouring of support for 2 Alberta teens killed in rollover crash
Support is growing for the families of two Didsbury, Alta., teens who died in a rollover crash on Wednesday.
-
Warmest Canadian summer in 76 years: A look back at southern Alberta’s big weather stories of 2023
2023 was certainly a year for the record books when it comes to significant weather that impacted southern Alberta.
-
Emergency crews attend crash on Memorial Drive
One person was sent to hospital after a crash on Memorial Drive Friday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'Heartbreaking': City and police close first of 8 'high-risk' encampments in Edmonton
Cleanup of the first of eight high-risk encampments began Friday morning.
-
Mayor Sohi rides the Valley Line rails to recap the biggest Edmonton stories of 2023
Much like in the streets, neighbourhoods and transit centres governed by its council, it's been a year of highs and lows at Edmonton city hall.
-
2 homes destroyed in suspected arson Friday morning: EPS
Fires broke out in two homes under construction in southwest Edmonton early Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
2 child deaths from influenza recorded in B.C., as province sees rise in infections
Two children have died from influenza in B.C. in the past two weeks, as the province sees an uptick in infections among kids.
-
3 families displaced by Port McNeill fire, man credited with alerting people remains in hospital
A B.C. woman is grateful the emergency department was open in Port McNeill when her brother needed it most — as, she says, he suffered burns in a house fire that displaced three families the day before Christmas.
-
2 arrests made, 'vehicle of interest' identified in extortion investigation: Surrey RCMP
Mounties in Surrey have made two arrests in an investigation into extortion threats targeting business owners in the Lower Mainland.
Politics
-
Federal Liberals will announce 'renewed' housing plan in 2024, minister says
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians can expect to see a full plan from the federal government in 2024 that lays out how it will tackle the housing crisis.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message
The Governor General says the year 2023 presented challenges brought on by climate change and global conflict.
-
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
Health
-
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
-
Another death reported since 2021 recall of home bed assist handles: Health Canada
Health Canada is reminding Canadians about a recall of home bed assist handles after learning of an additional death
-
Rates of long COVID significantly lower among children compared to adults: Canadian study
A new study led by Canadian researchers has found that the rates of long COVID among children are substantially lower compared to adults.
Sci-Tech
-
Eclipse excitement: N.B. communities in 'path of totality' plan for perfect view in 2024
New Brunswick communities along the path of this spring’s total solar eclipse are already getting ready for the big day on Monday, April 8, 2024.
-
U.S. military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that's expected to last at least a couple of years.
-
New killer whale calf spotted with J pod on Boxing Day, researchers say
The endangered southern resident killer whales appear to have welcomed a new arrival this holiday season.
Entertainment
-
Travis Kelce reveals the sweet Christmas gift Taylor Swift’s brother Austin gave him
Austin Swift’s Christmas gift to Travis Kelce made the Kansas City Chiefs football player 'feel like a child,' but in a good way.
-
Chris Harrison is 'grateful' for breakup with the 'Bachelor' franchise
Chris Harrison now says his time working on the 'Bachelor' franchise was both a 'blessing and a curse.'
-
Gary Oldman says his work in 'Harry Potter' movies is 'mediocre,' would've played role 'differently'
Gary Oldman thinks that he needed more of a… serious approach to his work playing Sirius Black in the “Harry Potter” movies.
Business
-
Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Here's a look at some of the changes expected in Canadian banking in 2024.
-
Canada's main stock index rises ahead of new year, U.S. markets dip
Gains in the industrials and utilities sectors nudged Canada's main stock index up on Friday, while U.S stock markets dipped.
-
Florida woman sues Hershey over lack of artistic detail on Reese's candies
In a proposed federal class action filed on Thursday and seeking at least US$5 million, Cynthia Kelly accused Hershey of deceiving reasonable consumers by falsely promising that its candies would contain 'explicit carved out artistic designs.'
Lifestyle
-
Dry January gains momentum in the Maritimes as more products come onboard
Starting 2024 off sober is gaining traction, it aligns with the dry January trend, where individuals abstain from alcohol after the holidays.
-
They eat what? New Year's food traditions around the world
As the new year arrives around the world, special desserts abound, as do long noodles (representing long life), field peas (representing coins), herring (representing abundance) and pigs (representing good luck).
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
Sports
-
Canada falls to Sweden 2-0 in group play at world junior hockey championship
Hugo Havelid made 21 saves in Sweden's 2-0 victory over Canada at the world junior hockey championship on Friday.
-
Canada beats Kalpa Kuopio 6-3 in quarterfinals at Spengler Cup
Chris DiDomenico had two goals and an assist to lead Canada to a 6-3 quarterfinal victory over Kalpa Kuopio on Friday at the Spengler Cup.
-
Britain and Spain earn United Cup wins on opening day in Australia
Kati Boulter and Cameron Norrie helped Britain beat host Australia 2-1 on the opening day of the United Cup while Spain won the decisive mixed doubles to edge Brazil 2-1 on Friday.
Autos
-
Opinion
Opinion Electric pickup trucks are reliable, save environment: experts
Electric pickup trucks are built to efficiently lug heavier weights such as towing or pulling a trailer, similar to gas-powered ones. The gas-guzzling stereotype carries over, too: EV pickup trucks need a big electrical charge.
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.