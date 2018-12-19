

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Toronto have laid additional charges in connection with allegations of sexual assault at St. Michael's College School.

Toronto police Insp. Domenic Sinopoli told reporters that they have laid charges of assault, sexual assault with a weapon and gang sexual assault to five students, four of whom had been arrested previously. The fifth student turned himself over to police earlier Wednesday.

Additionally, Sinopoli said two of the students were charged with assault with a weapon and assault in connection to a third incident.

Sinopoli said the victims in the three incidents are different people, but declined to comment whether the victims are also accused in other incidents. Each of the accused are members of the St. Mike’s football team.

Six students were originally arrested on Nov. 19 in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place at the all-boys private school. Wednesday’s arrest brings the total number of students charged to seven.

Andrew Leung, the interim president of St. Michael’s College School, called the additional charges a “necessary step in our school’s journey as we learn the truth about the terrible incidents that happened on one of our teams,

“We are committed to understanding why this behaviour happened and what led to it, and to putting measures in place to ensure it does not happen again,” he said in the statement. “Our school community prays for everyone involved and their families during this difficult time.”

The school appointed an independent committee to investigate the incidents.

Police investigated five other alleged incidents, but have concluded the investigations without charges, saying there either wasn’t enough evidence, or the complainant didn’t want to go forward.

Sinopoli said there’s no evidence to suggest any staff members knew about the incidents.

“Our research into these incidents and our past feelings about the college, did not suggest any trend that would lead someone to believe that this is an ongoing or systemic problem,” he said.

Officers had previously mentioned the first incident was videotaped and shared on social media. Police now believe there may be other videos of the incident, as well as videos of the other incidents. Investigators said they are not in possession of the footage.

Sinopoli said people on social media have tried to upload doctored versions of the videos.