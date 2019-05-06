

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Police in St. John's, N.L. are investigating an alleged group assault on a teenage girl that appears to have been videotaped and shared on social media.

Const. Colin Shaw with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Monday that an officer responded to reports of the incident near the Avalon Mall in St. John's on Friday evening.

Videos of the alleged assault surfaced on Facebook later in the weekend but appeared to have been taken down by Monday.

Local media reports described footage of the girl cowering as she was beaten, while others off camera encouraged the assailants.

Shaw said the video, believed to be linked to Friday's incident, was new information to investigators.

He said no charges have been laid in the case, adding that it appears all of the alleged attackers are youths.