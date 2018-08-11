

CTVNews.ca Staff





Several residents in the Cariboo region of B.C. are being told to leave their homes immediately to escape wildfires that are moving dangerously close to their properties.

The Cariboo Regional District announced Saturday that “effective immediately,” the evacuation order it issued last Wednesday affecting 93 properties has been expanded to include another 901 properties in the region's northwest and west of the community of Nazko.

Four properties will need to be evacuated by helicopter, the advisory states.

Residents from the rest of the properties are advised to choose one of two routes to head to Quesnel, and then north to Prince George, where they can register at the Emergency Support Services Reception Centre.

“Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action,” the alert states.

The district advises residents take critical items such as wallets and medication and pets, and not using more vehicles then needed.

This is just the latest evacuation order issued in the region in recent days, as several nearby wildfires burn out of control and move close to residences.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says there are currently more than 360 wildfires burning across the province, including eight in Cariboo that are “wildfires of note,” meaning they post a potential threat to public safety.