WHITEHORSE -- The Yukon government has declared a substance-use health emergency after toxic drugs pushed overdose deaths to new peaks.

Health Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said Thursday the drugs are killing people and creating a mental health crisis in every community in Yukon.

While she said the declaration doesn't provide the government with more powers, it does express the commitment to make the problem a priority and indicate the need for a co-ordinated response.

McPhee said it's a call to action.

"And it is a call to all Yukoners to help with the responses and with the solutions going forward. It is also, I hope, a recognition of this as a health emergency, not as a criminal situation."

She said residents need to know that toxic drugs are in communities and that it's not safe to use them alone.

Dr. Catherine Elliott, the acting chief medical health officer, said there were a record 23 deaths last year, a 475 per cent increase from 2019.

Statistics released then showed the territory had the highest per capita opioid overdose death rate in Canada at 48.4 per 100,000 people.

Chief coroner Heather Jones said four more deaths were confirmed in the first weeks of this year, while three others are thought to be drug-related.

Jones said toxicology reports show benzodiazepines, in combination with opioids, were factors in a significant number of deaths.

"This is deadly. Many deaths have been attributed to cocaine and fentanyl combinations. Alcohol has also been found to be a factor in some of these deaths."

McPhee said the territory recognizes immediate action is necessary. A licensed practical nurse from the supervised consumption site will be at the Whitehorse emergency shelter during the day to promote the consumption site, she added.

The government will also host a mental wellness summit in partnership with First Nations in the coming weeks, she said.

RCMP Chief Supt. Scott Sheppard said he believes a solution could be found through better health measures, although housing, mental health and poverty are also issues that need to be addressed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2022.