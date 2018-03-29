

CTVNews.ca Staff





A simple spelling error left a Toronto-area woman unable to cash a cheque for nearly $8,000 from her auto insurance company after her car was totaled.

Carolina Ayala’s 2011 Nissan Versa was deemed a write-off by her insurance company after it was involved in an accident in January.

Five years ago, she owed Nissan Canada Finance $21,000 for the vehicle. An amount she paid in full. But when a cheque for the car’s current value arrived from the insurance company after the accident, it was made out to Ayala and Nissan Canada Finance. Ayala could not cash the cheque.

Her credit report indicated that she had never paid for the car, even though she has proof that she did.

“They just didn’t know,” Ayala told CTV Toronto on Wednesday.

She said she could not get Equifax and TransUnion to acknowledge the mistake.

The credit reporting agencies told CTV Toronto that investigations would be opened if an error was made. When Nissan Canada checked her files, they found Ayala’s name had been spelled incorrectly.

In a letter to Ayala, the automaker acknowledged the “full and final release for (the) specified vehicle” and said Equifax and TransUnion have been updated with the correct information.

Ayala said she was relieved when a new cheque arrived in the mail. She’s shocked that a spelling error could cause a prolonged financial headache.

“It’s something so simple,” Ayala said.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Pat Foran