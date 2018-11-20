

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Quebec provincial police officer has been sentenced to eight months in jail and given a 20-month driving suspension after he smashed into a car while travelling more than double the speed limit, resulting in the death of a five-year-old boy.

Surete du Quebec officer Patrick Ouellet, now 34, was driving at an estimated 110 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in the Montreal suburb of Longueuil, when he smashed into a car on the morning of February 13, 2014.

Nicholas Thorne-Belance, who was being driven to day care by his father at the time, was severely injured in the crash and died a few days later.

Ouellet was trailing a former director general of Quebec's Liberal party on behalf of the province's anti-corruption unit at the time. His car was unmarked and he did not use his lights or sirens.

The Crown initially refused to lay charges, saying that Nicholas’s father had made a risky turn, but there was a public outcry and a new investigation was ordered by Quebec’s justice minister.

Crown prosecutor Genevieve Langlois argued in court that Ouellet was driving in an “objectively dangerous” manner and that his conduct differed substantially from what a reasonable police officer would have done. He was found guilty of dangerous driving causing death last month.

Ouellet's defence lawyer, Nadine Touma, and the Crown told the judge that they agreed he should face an eight-month jail term, rather than the maximum sentence of 14 years. Ouellet said he plans to appeal.

Touma said the case has made a “big impact” on police officers in the province and has caused the Surete du Quebec to look into how it can “improve the surveillance … to reduce all the risks possible for safety.”

Nicholas’s family was not willing to speak about the incident to CTV Montreal but Langlois said last month after the guilty verdict that “they feel justice was done.”

With a report from CTV Montreal’s Stephane Giroux and The Canadian Press