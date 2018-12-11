

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government has rolled out a list of programs and services to help the almost 700 ServiCom call centre workers who lost their jobs last week in Cape Breton.

The Labour Department issued a statement Tuesday saying the former employees in Sydney are eligible for a six-week training program that will help build their skills while they search for work.

The workers did not receive advance notice of the facility's closure last Thursday, and they are owed almost four weeks in back pay.

The government says the Employment Skills and Job Search Program, which starts next Monday, will provide financial support during the training period.

The program covers a number of topics, including networking, conflict resolution, first aid, computer and communication skills, and stress management.

As well, the department says the workers can apply to receive $200 through a rebate program to help them cover their home heating costs.

"This is a targeted, short-term support given the unique circumstances of the ServiCom closure," the department said in a statement.

"The provincial and federal governments, together with community partners, will be offering information sessions to former employees to provide them with tools, training and support."