Avalanche Canada has issued a special public warning to recreational backcountry users for the Interior B.C. mountain ranges and parts of Alberta.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 7:30PM EST
BANFF, Alta. -- Backcountry skiers, snowboarders and snowshoers are being asked to stay out of avalanche terrain in most mountain parks in Alberta and British Columbia.
A special avalanche warning has been issued from Friday until Monday for Banff, Yoho, Kootenay, Jasper, Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks, as well as Kananaskis Country in Alberta.
"We've had a major avalanche cycle," said Lisa Paulson, a visitor safety specialist with Parks Canada. "We've had quite a few large avalanches that have been running well into the valley bottoms."
With a huge snowfall this week and the skies clearing for the weekend, she said it will be tempting for skiers and snowboarders to head into the backcountry.
"The conditions out there are still going to be tremendously danagerous in avalanche terrain," said Paulson, noting visitor safety specialists triggered an avalanche Thursday by dropping a 12-kilogram bag on a slope.
"Things are still very touchy."
The special avalanche warning extends into interior B.C.
Several highways throughout the area are also facing short- and long-term closures in the coming days due to high avalanche danger and ongoing avalanche control.
They include Highway 1 from Lake Louise to Sicamous, Rogers Pass through Glacier National Park, Highway 93N from Lake Louise to Jasper, and Highway 93S through Kootenay National Park.
