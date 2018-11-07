

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The group aiming to bring a Canadian Football League team to Halifax is expected to make a "special announcement" today.

A media advisory says Maritime Football Limited Partnership and CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will make the announcement at Saint Mary's University at 1 p.m.

The group, made up of former Arizona Coyotes co-owners Anthony LeBlanc and Gary Drummond and AMJ Campbell Van Lines president Bruce Bowser, is looking to secure a conditional expansion franchise to begin play in Halifax in 2021.

Efforts to bring a CFL team to Atlantic Canada's largest city cleared a major hurdle last month after Halifax council directed city staff to do a through business case analysis on the proposal.

The next steps are expected to include a name-the-team contest and a season-ticket campaign, which will help the league assess the level of interest in professional football in the Maritimes.

However, Ambrosie has said Halifax's bid for an expansion franchise -- a move that would bring the number of teams in the league to 10 -- rests on whether the new 24,000-seat stadium proposed for Shannon Park is built.