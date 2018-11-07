'Special announcement' on Halifax CFL bid could include season-ticket campaign
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 5:42AM EST
HALIFAX - The group aiming to bring a Canadian Football League team to Halifax is expected to make a "special announcement" today.
A media advisory says Maritime Football Limited Partnership and CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will make the announcement at Saint Mary's University at 1 p.m.
The group, made up of former Arizona Coyotes co-owners Anthony LeBlanc and Gary Drummond and AMJ Campbell Van Lines president Bruce Bowser, is looking to secure a conditional expansion franchise to begin play in Halifax in 2021.
Efforts to bring a CFL team to Atlantic Canada's largest city cleared a major hurdle last month after Halifax council directed city staff to do a through business case analysis on the proposal.
The next steps are expected to include a name-the-team contest and a season-ticket campaign, which will help the league assess the level of interest in professional football in the Maritimes.
However, Ambrosie has said Halifax's bid for an expansion franchise -- a move that would bring the number of teams in the league to 10 -- rests on whether the new 24,000-seat stadium proposed for Shannon Park is built.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- First World War letters put a human face on the war that shaped Canada
- Hawkeyed wildlife officer saves deer by shooting its antlers
- Trudeau set to issue apology for 1939 refusal of ship of Jewish refugees
- Parole hearing scheduled for drunk driver who killed 3 kids and grandfather
- Woman found not criminally responsible in fatal Toronto stabbing