

The Canadian Press





GATINEAU, Que. - The SPCA of Western Quebec says more than 70 animals perished in a fire on Monday night that destroyed its shelter in Gatineau, Que.

Firefighters were able to save a dozen dogs from the inferno, but six later died of their injuries, and the remaining dogs remain under the care of another SPCA facility in Gatineau.

In a message posted on its Facebook page, the facility's board of directors did not reveal what kinds of animals were lost.

The board says they have received many offers of money to help them care for animals and to rebuild the shelter, but are not yet in a position to accept non-monetary donations of food, crates, leashes and toys.

They say more information will be provided in coming days about how to donate those items.

No humans were injured in the fire, which remains under investigation.