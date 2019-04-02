

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Atlantic





WARNING: This story contains disturbing details

The SPCA in New Brunswick is asking the public for information after three Great Danes and two cats were found dead on the side of the road.

The SPCA wrote in a Facebook post that the animals were found on the side of a roadway in Memramcook, just south of Moncton, N.B. at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. The Great Danes were found covered in tarps and the cats were found in garbage bags.

The SPCA says the animals appeared to be in poor health and foul play is suspected. Their bodies have been sent for examinations to determine a cause of death.

The animals did not have any form of identification.

The SPCA is asking anyone with information to call their hotline at 1-877-722-1522.

The five animals are described as: