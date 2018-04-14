

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Southern Ontario is bracing for an ice storm that could down power lines, delay flights and lead to dangerous driving conditions.

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for the region that stretches from Windsor, Ont., up to the Muskoka region and east to Ottawa.

The weather agency says southwestern Ontario in particular is facing a "potentially historic ice storm," adding that freezing rain will likely lead to widespread power outages.

Hydro One says it has crews ready to respond to outages 24/7, and additional resources are on standby this weekend.

Environment Canada says it expects ice buildup of up to 25 millimetres, and wind gusts of up to 70 or 80 kilometres per hour that could bring down trees and power lines.

In the Greater Toronto Area, the weather agency predicts that there could be ice buildup of about 15 millimetres, noting that ice pellets are also likely.