Southern Ontario bracing for winter storm with snow, freezing rain and ice pellets
A risk of freezing rain on Thursday afternoon could make for hazardous road conditions. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 14, 2018 8:36AM EDT
TORONTO - Southern Ontario is bracing for an ice storm that could down power lines, delay flights and lead to dangerous driving conditions.
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for the region that stretches from Windsor, Ont., up to the Muskoka region and east to Ottawa.
The weather agency says southwestern Ontario in particular is facing a "potentially historic ice storm," adding that freezing rain will likely lead to widespread power outages.
Hydro One says it has crews ready to respond to outages 24/7, and additional resources are on standby this weekend.
Environment Canada says it expects ice buildup of up to 25 millimetres, and wind gusts of up to 70 or 80 kilometres per hour that could bring down trees and power lines.
In the Greater Toronto Area, the weather agency predicts that there could be ice buildup of about 15 millimetres, noting that ice pellets are also likely.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- How Montreal-born yoga teacher planned to 'start a new life' in B.C.
- Unofficial Humboldt Broncos merchandise sold online, but do profits support victims?
- Southern Ontario bracing for winter storm with snow, freezing rain and ice pellets
- Man suffers critical burns reportedly while smoking near oxygen
- Mysterious earthquakes rattle N.B. village