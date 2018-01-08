Southern Alberta man plans to avoid triple murder trial by pleading guilty: lawyer
Police escort a handcuffed and shackled Austin Lane Vielle from the Lethbridge Police Station on May 14, 2015
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 11:48AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 8, 2018 12:59PM EST
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -- A southern Alberta man plans to plead guilty to a triple murder in a townhouse almost three years ago.
Austin Vielle's lawyer says her client will plead guilty to three counts of second-degree murder when he appears in a Lethbridge court this morning.
She says that as part of the deal, a sentence of life with no chance of parole for 20 years will be recommended.
Vielle was charged after Kyle Devine, who was 27, Clarissa English, who was 24, and her 18-year-old brother, Dakota, were found stabbed to death in April 2015.
Vielle's trial was to start today.
Vielle was arrested nearly two weeks after the bodies were found.
Police said at the time that they believed Vielle had spent time with the victims in the hours prior to their deaths and that the fatal attack was targeted.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Missing snowmobilers found alive on mountain near Revelstoke, B.C.
- Butane leak in Irving pipeline prompts evacuations in Saint John, N.B.
- Feds to start overhaul of social security tribunal after latest review
- Regular service resumes after power outage affects Toronto subway
- Private retailers to sell cannabis in up to 40 Saskatchewan municipalities