Son stabs mother after breaking into her home, police allege
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 6:55PM EST
WINDSOR, Ont. - Police say a man allegedly broke into his mother's home and stabbed her in the forehead in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday night.
Windsor police say they were called to a residence around 10:30 p.m. to find the woman with non-life-threatening facial injuries.
They say a man fled the scene, but was located and arrested shortly after.
Police say the motive for the alleged assault is not immediately clear, but that the woman's adult son was "not welcome" at the residence.
He has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon and break and enter.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Caught on camera: Truck pushes car on Quebec highway
- Son stabs mother after breaking into her home, police allege
- Trudeau pays surprise pre-Christmas visit to troops in Mali
- Police looking for suspect after 5 injured in hit-and-run outside Ont. bar
- N.S. baseball team lifts car to rescue stranded driver