

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, Ont. - Police say a man allegedly broke into his mother's home and stabbed her in the forehead in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday night.

Windsor police say they were called to a residence around 10:30 p.m. to find the woman with non-life-threatening facial injuries.

They say a man fled the scene, but was located and arrested shortly after.

Police say the motive for the alleged assault is not immediately clear, but that the woman's adult son was "not welcome" at the residence.

He has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon and break and enter.