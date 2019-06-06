PHOTOS: 75th anniversary of D-Day
PM Trudeau in U.K. for elaborate D-Day commemoration
Hundreds of Canadian veterans return to D-Day beach in Normandy
What does the 'D' in D-Day stand for?
Canadian fighter pilot remembered for taking out Nazi commander
'Thank you': Queen honours D-Day veterans at moving ceremony
I took on the Nazis: Canadian vet recalls helping lead D-Day invasion
Historians question criticism of Canada's Normandy battles
Bike convoy to Juno Beach a chance for D-Day vet to revisit old memories
Combat boots marking D-Day anniversary end cross-country journey in Halifax
D-Day's 24 hours changed 20th century, and Europe, forever
Veteran, 95, to mark D-Day by jumping out of plane
Some facts and figures about the D-Day landings in Normandy on June 6, 1944
D-Day symbol of American-French friendship under strain thanks to Trump
New Heritage Minute highlights Canadians who fought on D-Day
Trudeau to go to Britain and France to commemorate 75th anniversary of D-Day
'A little token of appreciation': Mint honours D-Day soldiers with $2 coin