

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Ottawa's Leah Larocque





Ottawa police have charged a 29-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of his mother.

Jed Ootoova was charged after police responded late Saturday afternoon to reports of a disturbance in an apartment building in the east of the city.

The body of Abigail Ootoova was discovered at the scene.

“Ottawa Police responded to an address on the 100 block of Jolliet Avenue yesterday at about 5pm, after reports of a disturbance,” Ottawa Police Service said in a statement Sunday.

“They discovered Abigail Ootoova deceased.”

Officers have not provided details on how the woman died and the Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

“There was a noise so I checked outside and there were police and a handcuffed man and the woman was on a stretcher,” downstairs neighbour Karen Ijjangiaq-Hope told CTV Ottawa.

She said Ootoova lived with her son in the upstairs unit.

“When I heard that, it was scary, when they mentioned Abigail,” she said.

Abigail was remembered by local residents as a talented artist who would help anyone in the neighbourhood.

On Facebook, her grandson Mardie Daniel Ootoova in Nunavut wrote “Pray for my Grandmother.”

Jed Ootoova is due in court again next week.

This is the second homicide on Jolliet Avenue this year.

In February, Gaetan Jolin was found severely injured at a residence. He later died in hospital.

A man was charged with second degree murder.

Police have asked the public to submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers or the force's smartphone app.