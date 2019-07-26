Police say it’s possible that two teenage suspects wanted in connection with three B.C. murders may have left the area of a northern Manitoba town after receiving help from someone who didn’t realize that the young men are wanted on a nationwide manhunt.

RCMP are now urging anyone who may have “inadvertently” helped the suspects to come forward.

“It is possible that someone may not have been aware of who they were providing assistance to, and may now be hesitant to come forward. I want to reiterate the importance of contacting police immediately,” Cpl. Julie Courchaine said in a press conference Friday.

Over the past week, heavily armed police officers from across the country have descended on the community of Gillam, Man. in search of 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky.

Courchaine said the two suspects may have changed their identities and advised "all Canadians" to be aware of the case.

Police continue to search what they call “high probability areas of interest” by both air and foot in the remote community more than 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg. Officers with specialized wilderness training have been brought in along with a helicopter, K9 unit and a crisis negotiation team.

The thick brush made those efforts challenging, Courchaine said.

“It’s tough terrain up there. Our officers are searching in kilometres into dense forest, muskeg and all that,” she said.

The search has extended to abandoned construction sites and buildings. Over the weekend, officers will knock on doors in Gillam and nearby Fox Lake Cree Nation in hopes of generating tips.

The last confirmed sighting of the suspects was reported Monday in the Gillam area just hours before a burned-out SUV that the teens drove across Canada was spotted.

In the last few days, RCMP have received more than 120 tips, which they continue to review.

But police say the public should be cautious about what information they share on social media.

“If you have some information, send it to us so we can confirm it. Don’t start spreading things that aren’t verified. We are going to confirm details as much as we can throughout the investigation, so let us be the trusted source where you get that information,” Courchaine said.

In the days since, investigators have confirmed the burned-out SUV was the same one used by the suspects to travel across the country, setting off alarm bells for the remote town of 1,200 people.

Gillam’s residents have been on edge for four days as uniformed officers continue to patrol the area and search vehicles at a checkpoint on the only road in and out of town.

Members of the community have told CTV News they’re locking their doors and securing their vehicles – something they never had to do in the past. One man told CTV News Winnipeg’s Jeff Keele that he’s been sleeping on his couch with his gun beside him out of concern for his safety.

“The community remains vigilant and on edge,” Keele reported on Friday morning. “This is still ongoing. Think if you live here, this is what you’re living with right now.”

Dennis Champagne, a resident of Gillam for more than 50 years, said he is struggling to sleep at night.

“I got grandkids and everything in town here too, and we’re all a little bit freaked out,” he said. “We’re all a little bit jittery.”

But some residents are adjusting to the heavy police presence. Karen Donnellan-Fisher, general manager of the town’s only gas station and grocery store, said some of her employees were concerned about coming to work earlier this week, but that initial apprehension has worn off.

“The only difference I think is that people are locking their doors at night and during the day,” she said.

On Thursday, an RCMP tactical assault vehicle (TAV) rolled into town to aid in the search. Keele witnessed the armoured vehicle head towards the wilderness along with K9 units and groups of heavily armed officers later in the day. Police have also employed a helicopter and unmanned drone for an aerial view of the thick bush where the two suspects may be hiding.

Cpl. Julie Courchaine said they think McLeod and Schmegelsky are still in the Gillam area after they received two “corroborated” sightings of them in the last week. She also said there haven’t been any recent reports of stolen vehicles, which suggests the young men may be travelling on foot.

If they are trekking through the wilderness, authorities and residents said they will have a tough time of it as the terrain is considered difficult to navigate for even those who are familiar with it.

“There’s lots of dense bush, forests, swampy areas so it is very challenging,” Courchaine said during a press conference on Thursday.

Gillam’s mayor, Dwayne Forman, said the pesky sandflies will also be a major concern for anyone spending an extended amount of time in the woods without proper protective gear.

“The insects are atrocious through swamps,” he said on Thursday.

The conditions have been difficult for police officers too, Courchaine acknowledged, as they comb through the forests in search of the fugitives.

“A lot of them look like they’re working long shifts,” Keele reported from Gillam on Friday. “They’re out there all day and you see them coming back into town… and they look tired too.”

McLeod and Schmegelsky have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, a 64-year-old lecturer at the University of British Columbia. They’re also wanted on Canada-wide warrants in connection with the shooting deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24, whose bodies were found on the side of the Alaska Highway in northern B.C.

Dyck’s body was also discovered in northern B.C., some 470 kilometres southwest from where Fowler and Deese were killed, at a highway pullout not far from where a burning camper truck belonging to McLeod and Schmegelsky was abandoned.

Authorities have repeatedly cautioned the public against approaching the suspects if they’re spotted. Instead, they’re asking anyone with information to call their local police force immediately.