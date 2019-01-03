

CTVNews.ca Staff





Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in British Columbia a year ago is about to lose out on $1 million.

A Lotto 6-49 ticket purchased by someone in Victoria on Jan. 3, 2018, will expire at 4:30 p.m. PST.

“It was a winning ticket that matched all ten numbers through the Guaranteed Prize draw,” Evan Kelly, a spokesperson for British Columbia Lottery Corporation said in a statement to CTVNews.ca

In order to claim the prize, the winner will need to go to either the BCLC office in Vancouver or Kamloops. They will also need to bring along two pieces of government identification in order to claim the prize.

It might seem crazy, but BCLC is also waiting to hear from the winner of a $39-million Lotto Max jackpot that was won in Delta South on Dec. 28.

“While it does happen from time to time, a large prize going unclaimed is extremely rare,” Kelly said.

“Over the past 10 years, approximately $5.2 million has gone unclaimed in B.C. That includes four million-dollar tickets. Two Lotto Max Maxmillion and two 6-49 tickets. If no one comes forward today, that goes up to $6.2 million,” Kelly added.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation, which oversees games in Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and all three territories, has three $1-million prizes that went unclaimed in 2018.

Those winners have one year to come forward before losing the prize.