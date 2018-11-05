A pilot whose twin-engine plane collided with another aircraft over Ottawa sounded cool and collected moments later when he reported the incident to the authorities.

An audio recording of communication between the pilot and air traffic controllers details how controllers first learned of Sunday’s mid-air crash and how they worked to ensure the pilot’s plane could be brought in for a safe landing.

“Just to let you know, sir, there was an aircraft that was just in a mid-air collision at the Carp airport. Just be advised they’re probably going to close the airspace for a little bit,” the pilot said.

“You said there’s been a mid-air collision at Carp?” the voice on the other end of the call asked.

“That’s correct. Somebody ran into the bottom of me,” the pilot responded.

The pilot and the controller spoke in calm, measured tones throughout their conversation. At this point, neither of them knew the fate of the other aircraft. Witnesses described it as a smaller Cessna 150 which crash-landed into a field near Carp, about 25 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa, and went up in flames. Its 82-year-old pilot was killed.

The pilot of the larger plane told air traffic controllers he planned to land at Smiths Falls-Montague Airport after getting his plane’s damaged assessed from the sky by another plane.

“I’ve got a right main indication. The gear unlocked,” he said.

Asked if he was declaring an emergency, the pilot responded “Not at this time.” He said he had a passenger and approximately 1,000 pounds of fuel on board.

“Do keep your eyes open, sir,” he was advised.

“Yep, we’ve got our eyes open, sir,” he replied. “Like I said, we got another aircraft coming out to take a look at the landing gear.”

The air traffic controller redirected the pilot to Ottawa International Airport, where other aircraft were notified that “an incident up in the air” might affect their routes. The reason given was that it would be easier for workers at the control tower to spot any damage to the plane’s landing gear than for another pilot to do so while mid-flight.

“We’re going to have a few departures before we get you in, and we’re going to be looking out with binoculars for your gear,” he assured the pilot.

The pilot was guided through an approach route to the airport, then given a warning about possible turbulence as he descended.

“Anywhere in particular they want me down?” he asked.

“The runway is yours, sir,” the air traffic controller responded.

The pilot of the larger plane and his son, who was in the aircraft as a passenger, were not hurt. The collision is under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board.