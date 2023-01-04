Some Ukrainian newcomers in Canada seek to stay permanently as war drags on
Since the war in Ukraine began, thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the violence have arrived in Canada through the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel (CUAET).
This program only allows these Ukrainian newcomers to stay in Canada on a temporary basis for up to three years. But as they settle into life in Canada and the war back home drags on, those who wish to stay permanently currently have very few options.
"A lot of them are not too sure what awaits them. So as all of us know, the work on is ongoing in Ukraine and we don't really see an end in sight. And a lot of them don't know what they're going to go back to," Toronto-based immigration lawyer Ksenia Tchern told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
As Tchern's Ukrainian clients are settling into life in Canada, taking up jobs and enrolling their kids in schools, she said many of them are seeking ways to remain in Canada permanently.
"They're getting accustomed to the new Canadian way of life and they're making friends," she said. "They're becoming involved in the community. They're volunteering, and ultimately, they're seeking pathways where they can continue living that life and creating a better life for them and their families in the future."
Since the Ukrainian newcomers fleeing the war are technically not considered refugees, as they're on temporary work or study permits, those wishing to stay in Canada would have to apply for permanent residence through a non-refugee immigration stream, such as under humanitarian and compassionate consideration or one of the economic classes.
"The pathway (to permanent residence) is quite difficult. So you know, we're trying to see if Ottawa could create a special program, which would help Ukrainian nationals transition to permanent residence," Tchern said.
As of December, there have been 755,784 applications for CUAET. Of these, 474,473 have been approved and 137,797 Ukrainians have arrived in Canada.
So far, the federal government has only promised a pathway to permanent residence for Ukrainians with family members who are Canadian citizens or permanent residents. Back in March, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada promised to "quickly implement" this pathway, with details arriving "in the coming weeks."
But as of January, no further details have been announced by the feds. In November, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser told a House of Commons committee the government hadn't gotten around to it because its focus had been "getting people here more quickly."
"We still intend to develop a family reunification pathway for Ukrainians and potentially look at other ways to transition those towards permanent residency through the existing mechanisms should they wish to stay," Fraser said.
Damar Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction: family rep
Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in 'a positive direction' two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player's marketing representative said Wednesday.
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway in Barrie today for slain OPP officer
A funeral is underway for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot in an ambush last week in a county on the Niagara Peninsula.
Thinking of buying or selling a home in 2023? Real estate broker shares some tips
Even with a much cooler housing market, 2023 may still present opportunities for both buyers and sellers in Canada, one real estate broker says.
Former Colorado funeral home owner sentenced to 20 years for selling body parts
A former Colorado funeral home owner was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Tuesday for defrauding relatives of the dead by dissecting 560 corpses and selling body parts without permission.
No foul play in Jeremy Renner's snow tractor injury: sheriff
The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a 'tragic accident,' the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday.
McCarthy's bid for U.S. House speaker to continue, Trump urges support
U.S. House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first -- with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos.
'A very unique thing': This ski lift at a B.C. resort is completely encased in ice
A ski lift at a B.C. resort is completely encased in ice after back-to-back storms over the Christmas holiday, and crews have now begun the difficult task of manually chipping it all away.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
