Some still without power days after Christmas storm in Nova Scotia
Damaged power lines are seen in Dartmouth, N.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers are without electricity after a Christmas Day windstorm wreaked havoc across the province, interrupting dinners and disrupting travel. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 8:55AM EST
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Power says crews are working to resolve several outages almost four days after a major storm knocked out electricity for tens of thousands of its customers.
The utility issued a news release this morning saying it has restored power to "all but a handful" of the 158,000 customers affected by widespread outages over the holidays.
Winds of more than 100 kilometres per hour gusted through Nova Scotia on Christmas Day and into Boxing Day, snapping power lines and toppling utility poles in many parts of the province.
The utility's website estimates about 100 customers were without power at around 7 a.m., but the news release says some outages occurred after the storm ended.
The news release says the remaining outages are in hard-to-reach locations and many affected customers either agreed to low-priority status or have electrical damage that requires repairs.
The utility says electricity will be returned to all customers today after pushing restoration estimates several times in recent days.
