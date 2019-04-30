

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Authorities in Quebec were expected to partially lift an evacuation order in flood-stricken Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac on Tuesday, allowing some residents to return home.

The order, which won't include a section of the town northwest of Montreal that remains submerged, comes four days after a dike gave way, sending the Lake of Two Mountains gushing into town and forcing about 6,000 people from their homes.

Thousands of people have been forced from their homes in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said extreme weather events are becoming a new reality for far too many people -- whether it's flooding in the East or dry weather leading to fires raging out of control in the Prairies.

Trudeau said investments in climate-resilient infrastructure and mitigation measures will be needed in the fight against climate change. "We recognize that there is an increasing reality that, almost every year, we're dealing with people having to evacuate their homes, protect their homes from rising floodwaters," Trudeau told reporters.

"These extreme weather events are going to happen more often."

In Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, people whose homes were not reached by the surging waters will be allowed to return later Tuesday, officials said. Those who remain under the evacuation order have been allowed to pick up personal effects and pets, but it will be a while before they can move back.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault told a news conference in Quebec City that a post-mortem will be conducted looking at dikes across the province. Legault said the 3.5-kilometre dike that was breached in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac was last repaired in 2009. After record flooding in 2017, a private firm determined it needed millions of dollars of additional work to be reinforced.

The local mayor had requested an environmental assessment, with work expected to begin this fall. "We're in a situation where no one thought it was that urgent or that what happened Saturday would happen," Legault said.

Quebec officials said available data suggests the risk of flooding on several rivers across the province remains high, but Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault assured Quebecers, "The worst is behind us."

Legault said that in most parts of the province, with the exception of the Outaouais region, the situation is stable or improving. "I say to everyone: Courage. We're heading in the right direction," he said.

In Quebec, 10,149 people were out of their homes as of Tuesday morning, and the province reported that 6,681 homes were flooded and 3,458 homes were isolated due to flooding.

Some 2,000 soldiers are stationed in flood-ravaged regions in New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario, where various communities have declared a state of emergency.

New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization has said that it will take time for the situation to revert to a recovery effort, even as floodwaters have receded in some areas.