TORONTO -- PepsiCo Foods Canada is recalling some varieties of Miss Vickie’s potato chips over “isolated reports of the presence of a small piece of glass found at the bottom of the bag.”

The recall affects Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

The company says “a small number of consumer concerns” have been reported, along with “one minor dental injury.”

The recall covers a variety of flavours in packages ranging from 40 grams to 550 grams, along with multi-packs of 10 and 36 bags. The affected products are found in vending machines, grocery stores and Costco.

The full list can be found here. https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326494/Miss_Vickie_s_Canada_Miss_Vickie_s__issues_voluntary_recall_in_O.pdf?p=pdf

The "Guaranteed Fresh" dates and "Manufacturing Codes" on the bags are the only ways to identify the products included in this recall.

The company says anyone with a product on the recall list should not consume it, and either dispose of it or return it to the point of purchase for a refund.