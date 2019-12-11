TORONTO -- High school students at nine Ontario school boards will be out of class today as their teachers hold a one-day strike to protest the lack of progress in contract talks with Premier Doug Ford's government.

The Ontario Secondary School Teacher's Federation, which represents public high school teachers, says it will move ahead with the job action as talks appear to have stalled.

The strike will affect the province's largest school board -- the Toronto District School Board -- as well as boards in southwestern, eastern and northern Ontario.

A similar job action closed all high schools -- and many elementary schools -- last week across the province.

Teachers have said they are pushing back against the Ford government's plans to increase class sizes and introduce mandatory e-learning courses.

The government has said the key issue at the bargaining table is compensation, with the province offering a one per cent annual wage increase, and the union asking for around two per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.