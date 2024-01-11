Canada

    • Some Newfoundland and Labrador hockey teams defying ban on end-of-game handshakes

    Share
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    The head of a minor hockey association in Newfoundland says some teams have been practising end-of-game handshakes despite a ban on the custom for many amateur teams.

    Brock Seaward, president of the Port aux Basques Minor Hockey Association, says about a dozen games in western Newfoundland have ended with handshakes between the two teams since the season resumed after the Christmas break.

    But the body that oversees amateur hockey in the province banned after-game handshakes last month because it said the custom had led to suspensions for players and coaches.

    Hockey NL then modified its position, saying handshakes would instead occur at the beginning of games and that players in its female division would still be permitted to shake hands after matches.

    On Jan. 5, Hockey NL said the rules governing handshakes only affect teams with players ranging in age from nine to 17, and that officials could allow stick salutes at the end of each game, at their discretion.

    Hockey NL said any violations of the policy must be reported.

    Seaward said in an interview that the end-of-game handshake is a beloved, long-standing tradition for players and coaches, and it will be difficult for them to give it up.

     

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion Royals expert: How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News