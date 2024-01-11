Some Newfoundland and Labrador hockey teams defying ban on end-of-game handshakes

Hundreds of Canadian military base workers could strike on Monday
Hundreds of workers in Canadian military bases will walk off the job Monday as contract negotiations drag on, their union says.
The head of a minor hockey association in Newfoundland says some teams have been practising end-of-game handshakes despite a ban on the custom for many amateur teams.
Brock Seaward, president of the Port aux Basques Minor Hockey Association, says about a dozen games in western Newfoundland have ended with handshakes between the two teams since the season resumed after the Christmas break.
But the body that oversees amateur hockey in the province banned after-game handshakes last month because it said the custom had led to suspensions for players and coaches.
Hockey NL then modified its position, saying handshakes would instead occur at the beginning of games and that players in its female division would still be permitted to shake hands after matches.
On Jan. 5, Hockey NL said the rules governing handshakes only affect teams with players ranging in age from nine to 17, and that officials could allow stick salutes at the end of each game, at their discretion.
Hockey NL said any violations of the policy must be reported.
Seaward said in an interview that the end-of-game handshake is a beloved, long-standing tradition for players and coaches, and it will be difficult for them to give it up.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.
In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.
A 'Love is Blind' contestant has filed a lawsuit against the reality experiment Netflix series, citing a 'traumatic' experience during filming which a non-disclosure agreement prevented her from discussing.
We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.
Israel is defending itself in the United Nations' highest court Thursday against allegations that it is committing genocide with its military campaign in Gaza.
Air Canada is appealing a decision by the country's transport regulator that seeks to boost accessibility for travellers living with a disability.
Advocates warn a new Ontario Catholic school curriculum for family life education, set to be taught in the fall, has homophobic and transphobic undertones.
The illegal tunnel discovered under a historic Brooklyn synagogue compromised the stability of several structures surrounding the religious complex, prompting an order to vacate as well as citations against its owners, city officials said.
Barred from giving his own closing argument, Donald Trump took in his lawyer’s summation as a glowering, arms-folded spectator at the end of his New York civil fraud trial Thursday, hours after authorities responded to a bomb threat at the judge’s house.
A gun charge laid against a 19-year-old man has been tossed after a judge found that Toronto jail guards used excessive force on him before crafting false reports in a "shocking and disturbing" attempt to hide their actions.
Toronto police are laying charges against a man who allegedly waved a terrorist flag at a protest, and are moving to block further protests at a major overpass.
A Toronto police officer facing criminal charges in connection with the shooting of a 31-year-old man in a city park last February “failed to utilize appropriate de-escalation tactics” and “discharged his firearm when it was not justified to do so,” according to a new Toronto police report.
Ottawa police told CTV News Ottawa an incident near Queen Mary School has put the school in safe secure mode.
Bylaw officers buried Ottawa motorists in parking tickets during the first winter weather parking ban of 2024, with $476,000 worth of tickets issued during the storm.
Workers on Canadian Forces bases in Ottawa and Petawawa could walk off the job as of Monday if an agreement cannot be reached with the union representing them.
Two people face charges after allegedly trying to steal thousands of dollars worth of items from a store in Barrie.
Provincial police say officers recovered a recreational trailer worth roughly $41,000 allegedly stolen from a storage facility in Shelburne earlier this week.
One person has died in a collision with a train in Gravenhurst.
Multiple fire crews are on scene at an apartment building beside Stanley Park Mall in Kitchener.
Police say the driver of a car has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash that also involved an SUV and a school bus.
A 38-year-old man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving slammed head-on into a pole near a busy Kitchener intersection.
According to Western, as part of the integration, current Brescia students can choose to complete their program of study and remain in their current residence.
On Wednesday, a person called police and said a man could be seen swinging a hatchet in the downtown area.
Middlesex OPP have been called out to a number of collisions and Oxford OPP have also responded to multiple calls for crashes and vehicles in the ditch.
On Tuesday, police first asked the public for help in finding the man who was last seen on Dec. 25 wearing a white suit with black lapels and possibly hiking boots.
Crews responded to 1469 Front Rd. south around 6:20 a.m. after a call a chicken coop was burning.
Crews were called to the scene in the 500 block of Marentette Ave. near Wyandotte Street east around 1:30 a.m.
It's the first week back to school, but that doesn't mean all teachers are back in the classroom.
The RCMP are investigating whether a triple stabbing at a restaurant north of Quebec City in December was linked to terrorism. The attack occurred Dec. 20 at restaurant La Belle et La Boeuf in Saguenay's Chicoutimi borough, about 180 kilometres north of Quebec City.
Montreal is getting ready for a third storm in less than a week.
A Fredericton ER doctor tells CTV about overcrowding at a New Brunswick emergency department.
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is looking to identify three people after a man was stabbed at a motel in Pictou.
Federal, provincial, and municipal governments are spending more than $7 million to build 39 affordable homes in Saint John, N.B., this year.
With an Alberta clipper bringing heavy snow to parts of Manitoba on Thursday, a number of schools across the province are closed for the day.
An inmate escaped from Stony Mountain Institution on Wednesday.
A long-time advocate for Indigenous children and youth has been tapped to assist the Manitoba government as it prepares a strategy to deal with Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit Peoples.
An extreme cold warning is in place for the city of Calgary, prompting major concerns for residents as well as many schools that will need to fall back on inclement weather policies to protect student safety.
Emergency crews were called to a major water main break in the town of Banff Thursday morning.
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
Some southeast Edmontonians were forced out into the cold Thursday morning because of a carbon monoxide leak in their apartment building.
The deep freeze is here and it's not going anywhere any time soon.
A 14-year-old has been charged in connection to an assault on a seven-year-old in Rocky Mountain House which sent the victim to hospital, Mounties say.
Bitter cold is descending on Western Canada, with Prairie cities already seeing -30 C temperatures and southwestern British Columbia bracing for an Arctic outflow and an overdue blast of winter.
Sharan and Stephen Gordon purchased a 300-square-foot micro loft in the Janion building in downtown Victoria four years ago as a retirement investment – to rent out short term and to stay in for significant periods of time when visiting grandkids in Victoria.
The Canadian Medical Association is calling on provinces and territories to rebuild the health-care system to provide more access for patients amid reports of overflowing emergency rooms across the country.
Federal public servants warned the government two years ago that large increases to immigration could affect housing affordability and services, internal documents show.
The Crown says former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis should receive a severe prison sentence for breaching Canada's secrets law.
As some MPs gather Thursday to mull a request for a study on cellphone package price increases, telecom industry watchers say it's clear costs are too high despite indications that prices have come down in recent years.
The 12-bed hospital in New-Wes-Valley, N.L. - population 2,000 - found itself at the centre of a heated debate about staff shortages in rural health care when the province signed a contract to staff its emergency department virtually.
The head of the UN health agency said Wednesday holiday gatherings and the spread of the most prominent variant globally led to increased transmission of COVID-19 last month.
False and misleading information supercharged with cutting-edge artificial intelligence that threatens to erode democracy and polarize society is the top immediate risk to the global economy, the World Economic Forum said in a report Wednesday.
A new paper from a Dalhousie researcher explores the behaviour of sperm whales and their strong similarities with humans, particularly in how they form ethno-linguistic groups.
Rental firm Hertz Global Holdings said on Thursday it would sell about 20,000 electric vehicles from its U.S. fleet due to higher expenses related to collision and damage, and will opt for gas-powered vehicles.
A 'Love is Blind' contestant has filed a lawsuit against the reality experiment Netflix series, citing a 'traumatic' experience during filming which a non-disclosure agreement prevented her from discussing.
The 75th Emmy Awards will be studded with cast reunions and recreations of classic moments from a dozen beloved shows throughout television history. The first such scene will come within the 10 minutes of host Anthony Anderson's Emmys opening, and the moments will be spread throughout the Fox telecast.
The rapper G Herbo could face just over a year in jail after pleading guilty to his role in a scheme that used stolen credit card information to pay for an opulent lifestyle including private jets and designer puppies.
Air Canada is appealing a decision by the country's transport regulator that seeks to boost accessibility for travellers living with a disability.
Google has laid off hundreds of employees working on its hardware, voice assistance and engineering teams as part of cost-cutting measures.
Canada's population has surged over the last year, with growth driven in large part by foreign workers and international students. But as the federal government weighs limiting non-permanent residents, a new report from Desjardins says such a move would 'deepen the recession expected in 2024.'
Everyone has seen the videos of people — presumably normal, functional members of society — inciting desperate mosh pits in Target or acting up in Starbucks over limited edition Stanley 1913 cups.
Here's how to take care of your pets during cold winters.
People who have more interrupted sleep in their 30s and 40s are more than twice as likely to have memory and thinking problems a decade later, according to a new study.
Six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick has agreed to part ways as the coach of the New England Patriots on Thursday, bringing an end to his 24-year tenure as the architect of the most decorated dynasty of the league's Super Bowl era, The Associated Press reports.
The International Ice Hockey Federation has barred Israel from competing in its world championship events citing security concerns.
Knowing what it takes to defend a national women's figure skating championship has Madeline Schizas feeling prepared to do it again.
More than 5,000 applications for personalized Ontario licence plates were rejected in 2023 due to sexual references, abusive language, and copyright issues.
Rental firm Hertz Global Holdings said on Thursday it would sell about 20,000 electric vehicles from its U.S. fleet due to higher expenses related to collision and damage, and will opt for gas-powered vehicles.
The Department of Justice has ordered a recall of 600,000 Ram trucks as part of a settlement that directs engine maker Cummins Inc. to remedy environmental damage it caused when it illegally installed emissions control software in several hundred thousand vehicles, skirting emissions testing.
