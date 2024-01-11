Some Newfoundland and Labrador hockey teams defying ban on end-of-game handshakes

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

The head of a minor hockey association in Newfoundland says some teams have been practising end-of-game handshakes despite a ban on the custom for many amateur teams.

Brock Seaward, president of the Port aux Basques Minor Hockey Association, says about a dozen games in western Newfoundland have ended with handshakes between the two teams since the season resumed after the Christmas break.

But the body that oversees amateur hockey in the province banned after-game handshakes last month because it said the custom had led to suspensions for players and coaches.

Hockey NL then modified its position, saying handshakes would instead occur at the beginning of games and that players in its female division would still be permitted to shake hands after matches.

On Jan. 5, Hockey NL said the rules governing handshakes only affect teams with players ranging in age from nine to 17, and that officials could allow stick salutes at the end of each game, at their discretion.

Hockey NL said any violations of the policy must be reported.

Seaward said in an interview that the end-of-game handshake is a beloved, long-standing tradition for players and coaches, and it will be difficult for them to give it up.

