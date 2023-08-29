Some fires held in N.W.T. while others threaten communities. Here's where

An evacuation order remains in place for the City of Yellowknife as fires in the area are "being held."

Officials said in an online update on Monday evening the fire, located about 15 kilometres from the territory's capital, is "not likely to spread beyond existent or predetermined boundaries."

This may come as a relief for the 20,000 residents who were forced to flee their homes more than a week ago, however questions remain on when the return process could start.

Yellowknife's city manager, Sheila Bassi-Kellett, said at Monday's briefing there will be multiple phases to lifting the evacuation order. The first people set to return would be essential personnel such as grocery store, gas station and hospital workers.

Supplies and staff need to be in place before the phased approach can start, she said.

Jay Boast, a territorial government spokesperson, told The Canadian Press on Monday that plans will have to consider people scattered across the country.

Other details including flights and fuel will also need to be planned.

"It is going to require a thoughtful and staged approach to bring everybody back," he said.

Residents of the small community of Jean Marie River have already returned but many other areas remain under an evacuation order.

Hot, dry conditions have been fuelling the "out of control" fires in Hay River and Fort Smith where crews have been working to protect structures and hold off the blazes.

In the South Slave region, some structures just south of Hay River in Paradise Gardens and along Patterson Road have been "significantly damaged" as a result of a fire. The blaze is now located 1.5 kilometres west of the town centre and one kilometre from West Point First Nation.

Weather conditions played a factor in how fast the fire travelled toward the community. Crews on Tuesday continue to fight the fire as "record or near-record heat" is expected.

Fort Smith is facing similar difficulties as firefighters held off the fire during a "peak burning period" on Monday.

Crews in the area say the heavy smoke is acting like an "umbrella" shading the ground from the sun.

"Firefighters believe that there would have been more growth if smoke wasn’t present," an update from N.W.T. fire reads.

Officials say no significant growth of the fire was reported on Monday as crews prepare for another hot day.

With files from The Canadian Press.