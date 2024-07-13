Some Canadians will receive their Carbon Rebate this week. Here's how much they could get

Some Canadians will receive another instalment of the 2024 Canada Carbon Rebate in their bank accounts or in the mail this week. But who exactly is eligible? And how much could you receive?

Taxpayers living in most Canadian provinces, excluding British Columbia, Quebec and the territories, are eligible to receive the rebate (as long as they have filed by March 15). If you are under 19, you must either:

Have, or previously had, a spouse or common-law partner Be a parent living with their child, or previously were.

The carbon rebate, previously known as the climate action incentive, is intended to offset the cost Canadians pay in carbon pricing when they purchase fuel.

This rebate rolls out quarterly on the 15th day of the month, with the first one being this past April. The remaining payments are due in October this year and January 2025. If the 15th falls on a statutory holiday or weekend, payments will be deposited on the last business day beforehand.

As of April this year, the Canadian government added an additional 10 per cent to the rural supplement “in recognition of the increased energy needs of rural residents and their reduced access to cleaner transportation options.”

How much can you get?

The amount Canadians receive from carbon is dependent on where they reside and their family situation. It is set annually based on how much the federal government anticipates collecting in each province.

For example, a single taxpaying adult in New Brunswick can receive around $95 in each quarterly payment, while a family of four in Alberta will likely earn $450 with each deposit. Those unsure how much they’ll accrue can check out Ottawa’s rebate calculator for a general estimate.

Eligible Canadians who do not receive the rebate within 10 days of the expected payment date are encouraged to contact the Canada Revenue Agency.

With files from The Canadian Press