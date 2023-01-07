Some Canadians set to return from Mexico's Mazatlan area as airports reopen
Some Canadian tourists in Mexico's Sinaloa state are packing their bags to return home after a wave of violence erupted in the region, shuttering airports and prompting an advisory to shelter in place.
Two airports in the northwestern area of Mexico have reopened with flights scheduled for today from Mazatlan to cities in Western Canada including Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Vancouver.
Travellers checking out of beachfront hotels in the area describe a chaotic scene of packed elevators and busy lobbies as guests await airport shuttles and flights home.
Some Canadian tourists in the area were barricaded in their hotels for several days after the arrest of a major alleged drug cartel leader led to violence in the region.
The Canadian government issued a shelter-in-place advisory, saying the widespread violence included burning cars, exchanges of fire and threats to essential infrastructure, including airports.
While WestJet and Swoop both appeared to have flights scheduled to depart Mazatlan on Saturday, flights on U.S. airlines including American Airlines and United appeared to remain cancelled.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2023.
