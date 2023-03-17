Some Canadian employers offer egg freezing as part of expanded fertility benefits

In this Aug. 14, 2013 file photo, an embryologist works on a petri dish at a fertility clinic in London. Fertility preservation, or the freezing of eggs or sperm, is being offered by some employers as part of an expanded suite of fertility and family planning benefits.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Sang Tan In this Aug. 14, 2013 file photo, an embryologist works on a petri dish at a fertility clinic in London. Fertility preservation, or the freezing of eggs or sperm, is being offered by some employers as part of an expanded suite of fertility and family planning benefits.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Sang Tan

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

  • Horne smelter: Quebec will spend $88M to help move nearly 200 families

    The Quebec government and the City of Rouyn-Noranda promise to accompany citizens who will be relocated because of arsenic emissions from the Horne smelter in 'each step' and that the operation will be done gradually. Quebec will pay $88.3 million to support the city in relocating nearly 200 families living in the Notre-Dame sector.

    People demonstrate against the relocation project of citizens living near the Horne smelter in Rouyn-Noranda. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Stephane Blais

  • Montreal study finds more women began gambling online during the pandemic

    More and more women are experimenting with online gambling for the first time, a phenomenon that will require further research in the coming years, says researcher Sylvia Kairouz. A 2021 study of 4,500 Quebecers found that a higher proportion of women reported starting or migrating to online gambling during the pandemic, although more men than women reported engaging in such activities.

  • Montreal police arson squad investigating torched vehicle in Hampstead

    The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a vehicle was torched in Hampstead. A 911 call at 3:50 a.m. notified first responders to a vehicle that was set on fire in a private driveway of a residence on Harland Place near Harland Street in the on-island suburb of Montreal.

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social