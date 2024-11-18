Some Canada-U.S. border crossing times will change in 2025. Here's what you need to know

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it will adjust the opening hours for dozens of crossing points across the country as of 12:01 local time on Jan. 6.

The changes, which were determined “in collaboration” with the U.S., “will enhance overall security for both countries.”

“It will allow the CBSA to use its resources more efficiently by deploying officers at busier ports of entry,” the agency wrote in a news release.

“Almost all of these ports of entry are processing an average of two or less cars or commercial trucks per hour during the hours that will no longer be in operation, and travellers have an alternative border crossing option within a 100 km radius.”

Updated crossing times

All times are local. All hours will be in place for seven days a week, unless otherwise indicated.

Alberta

Del Bonita: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

British Columbia

Cascade : 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nelway: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Manitoba

Cartwright : 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Coulter : 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for travellers. Commercial crossing hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except weekends and holidays

: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for travellers. Commercial crossing hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except weekends and holidays Crystal City : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Goodlands : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gretna : 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lena : 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for travellers. Commercial crossing hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. except weekends and holidays

: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for travellers. Commercial crossing hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. except weekends and holidays Piney : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Snowflake : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. South Junction : 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tolstoi : 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Windygates : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Winkle: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Quebec

Chartierville : 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Clarenceville : 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Frelighsburg : 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Herdman : 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hereford Road : 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Highwater : 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Lacolle Route 22 1: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

1: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lacolle Route 223 : 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Noyan : 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Trout River: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Brunswick

Bloomfield : For travellers: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday (except Canadian and U.S. holidays); for commercial: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday (except Canadian and U.S. holidays)

: For travellers: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday (except Canadian and U.S. holidays); for commercial: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday (except Canadian and U.S. holidays) Gillespie Portage : 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fosterville : 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the last Monday of May to first Monday of September; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the remainder of the year.

: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the last Monday of May to first Monday of September; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the remainder of the year. St. Croix: For travellers: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Commercial crossing hours are, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except weekends.

Saskatchewan