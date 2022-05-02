Some Afghan refugees settling into life in Canada, but others still stranded

Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety

Russia resumed pulverizing the Mariupol steel mill that has become the last stronghold of resistance in the bombed-out city, Ukrainian fighters said Monday, after a brief cease-fire over the weekend allowed the first evacuation of civilians from the plant.

Andrii Fedorov hugs his son Makar as they reunited at a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday, May 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BREAKING | Leaked draft opinion suggests U.S. high court will overturn Roe v. Wade: Politico report

A draft opinion circulated among U.S. Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It's unclear if the draft represents the court's final word on the matter.

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.

    OPINION | Pattie Lovett-Reid: Why is real estate so expensive in Canada?

    Housing prices in Canada are still incredibly high and here is why – we are still dealing with a supply shortage in desirable locations, higher immigration levels have put pressure on demand, along with the strong desire for urban lifestyle living, especially in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, writes contributor Pattie Lovett-Reid.

