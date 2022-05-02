Some Afghan refugees settling into life in Canada, but others still stranded
An organization that raised money to get interpreters out of the Taliban’s reach is winding down its fundraising campaign today.
The Veterans Transition Network is returning to its core operations, but is still pushing Ottawa to save the lives of those it promised to help.
Ottawa has so far resettled just over 6000 Afghans through its humanitarian program. Of those who assisted Canadian forces during their time in Afghanistan, 10,270 people have been approved, but less than 600 have landed.
“It has been a challenging and frustrating eight, now nine, months,” Oliver Thorne of the Veterans Transition Network said.
Veterans Transition Network wants the federal government to make changes to its policies for Afghanistan refugees, including changing some biometric requirements for refugees, as was done in the case of Ukrainian refugees.
The process of coming to Canada can be stalled by policies like the biometric requirements, which ask for refugees to provide fingerprints and a photo in order for an application to be approved. Thorne points out that these policies don’t match the urgency of the need for people to escape.
“Where our frustration exists is with a government policy that doesn’t feel aligned with real needs of evacuation,” Thorne said.
For former interpreter Fida and his family, a stalled application has meant eight months trapped in a room in Pakistan, their VISAs expired, desperate for any word on an escape to Canada.
“I am really concerned for future of my children,” he said. “They are deprived from school, have never been to school.”
Retired Major-General Denis Thompson advises Aman Lara, a non-profit of veterans and former interpreters which is at the forefront of evacuation efforts.
He said money from donations and from government is now desperately needed to get Afghans out, but so is bigger action from Ottawa.
“Personally, I think this is a situation where a minister has to step in and make things happen, and that has not been done,” Thompson told CTV News.
The minister responsible, Sean Fraser, turned down an interview request, but in a statement his department detailed the challenges of evacuations from a country controlled by the Taliban. The statement added that they are still making efforts to continue to bring as many vulnerable Afghans to Canada as possible.
ADJUSTING TO LIFE IN CANADA
One of Afghanistan’s top legal minds, Wahida Rahimi, is one refugee who made it to Canada. But she said she is still adjusting to life as a refugee in Vancouver, while many other Afghans still remain in limbo.
“Maybe it takes some time to feel free,” she told CTV News.
Rahimi is a powerful woman, one of the judges forced to flee when the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan last summer.
Hers was a storied escape, aided by an anonymous Canadian philanthropist and a baroness of the U.K. House of Lords.
Now, she and her family are settling in B.C., and she said she is determined to trace a new path.
“Being a lawyer, being a person who can work as a human rights defender, because that is something that is really needed,” she said.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety
Russia resumed pulverizing the Mariupol steel mill that has become the last stronghold of resistance in the bombed-out city, Ukrainian fighters said Monday, after a brief cease-fire over the weekend allowed the first evacuation of civilians from the plant.
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
BREAKING | Leaked draft opinion suggests U.S. high court will overturn Roe v. Wade: Politico report
A draft opinion circulated among U.S. Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It's unclear if the draft represents the court's final word on the matter.
Met Gala updates: Kim Kardashian dons US$5M Marilyn Monroe dress
Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, a gold beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago.
Feds, Ontario invest $1B to retool Stellantis plants to make electric vehicles
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
Some Afghan refugees settling into life in Canada, but others still stranded
An organization that raised money to get interpreters out of the Taliban’s reach is winding down its fundraising campaign today, but is still pushing Ottawa to save the lives of those it promised to help, many of whom are still stranded in Afghanistan.
More military aid to Ukraine 'best guarantee' of diplomatic safety: ambassador to Canada
Ukraine's ambassador-designate to Canada says the 'best' way to guarantee the safety of diplomats returning to their posts in Kyiv is to enhance military aid to the country.
Trudeau calls Russian foreign minister's Hitler comments 'ridiculous and unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is blasting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for recent comments about the country's goal to 'denazify' Ukraine and a claim that Adolf Hitler was Jewish.
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border along St. Clair River
On Friday morning, Lambton OPP, with the help of the St. Clair Township Fire Department, used a bucket truck to retrieve a large drone from a tree located on the bank of the St. Clair River — attached was a bag containing 11 handguns.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Toronto
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
-
Ontario Liberal leader says Ford was campaigning at announcement with Trudeau
Days before an anticipated provincial election call in Ontario, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is suggesting a joint announcement between Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is more of a campaign stop than an act of governing.
-
Matthews, Marner lead the way as Maple Leafs thump Lightning in Game 1
Auston Matthews scored twice as part of a three-point night and Jack Campbell made 23 saves to register the second playoff shutout of his career as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series Monday.
Ottawa
-
Biker protest cost up to $3M to police, sustainable solution needed: board chair
The 'Rolling Thunder' protest in the national capital over the weekend cost an estimated $2.5 to $3 million to police, says the chair of Ottawa's police services board.
-
Bob Chiarelli files nomination papers as Ottawa municipal election campaign begins
It’s the first day candidates for mayor, councillor and school board trustee can file their nomination papers to run in the 2022 municipal election.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa over the weekend
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the city since Friday.
Barrie
-
COVID-19 symptoms have evolved in sixth wave: expert
COVID-19 has evolved in the sixth wave, presenting new symptoms among those infected, making it even more challenging to pinpoint the virus.
-
Farmers optimistic for season ahead, but new challenge arises
Planting season is underway, and for Barrie Hill Farms, it's been an easier start than last year, thanks to a reduction in pandemic restrictions.
-
Update your waterfront parking pass with the City of Barrie
Barrie residents can now apply for a free digital waterfront parking permit through the HotSpot app and website.
Kitchener
-
Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County home
In total, 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, one guinea pig and one pig were found at the address on Norfolk County Road 19 East.
-
More support needed while region builds permanent shelter in Waterloo
With around 400 people in Waterloo Region living outdoors or in unstable housing, the region is extending its emergency shelter program until the end of June. But more help is needed while a permanent shelter is being built in Waterloo.
-
K-W rental scam: 36 victims lose over $30,000
A Stouffville man has been charged in connection to a Kitchener-Waterloo rental scam that police say defrauded at least 36 victims out of over $30,000.
London
-
'Once in a lifetime': Rare bird seen for first time in Canada in Thedford, Ont.
Over the past two days, hundreds of bird enthusiasts have flocked to a lagoon in Thedford, Ont. to catch a glimpse of a bird never before seen in Canada.
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
-
Fatal workplace incident near Lucan, Ont.
One person has died after what’s being described as a workplace incident near Lucan, Ont.
Windsor
-
'It's a match made in heaven': Stellantis announces $3.6 billion investment in electric vehicle manufacturing
Stellantis is announcing major investments in electric vehicle manufacturing, including retooling the Windsor Assembly Plant and building two new research and development centres.
-
River otter spotted in the Detroit River for the first time in over 100 years signals hope
River otters have made a return to the Detroit River after becoming locally extinct in the Detroit River since the early 1900s.
-
'What a way to celebrate Canada Day': Tiesto to perform at Caesars Windsor
The summer concert lineup at Caesars Windsor continues to grow.
Montreal
-
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur lies in state, with national funeral planned at cathedral
Legendary hockey player Guy Lafleur is lying in state for a second day at the Bell Centre in Montreal, where he will stay until 3 p.m. Monday.
-
Downtown portion of Montreal's planned REM de l'Est project abandoned
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that the REM de l'Est light rail line will be much different than original planned.
-
Polar bear experts say killing animal in Quebec was necessary, standard practice
Wildlife experts say it was necessary to shoot dead a polar bear that was found wandering on Quebec's Gaspe peninsula over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
Three young men face weapons charges after weekend shooting in Dartmouth
Three young men are facing weapons charges following a shooting that sent a man to hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., over the weekend.
-
Frustration continues for families as inquiry into N.S. tragedy completes interim report
The joint provincial-federal commission examining Canada’s worst mass killing has completed its interim report as mandated, but its 171 pages contain little new information.
-
New report outlines how Halifax can help hundreds of its homeless
Halifax Regional Council is considering a staff report that recommends allowing people who don’t have a place to live to stay overnight in tents in city parks.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm quite in shock': Flood waters threatening Interlake properties
Manitoba's Interlake region is the latest to feel the effects of extreme weather, with many municipalities under local states of emergency as communities grapple with severe floodwaters.
-
'It's extreme': Winnipeg residents concerned about retention ponds flooding properties
After dealing with a pair of weekend storms that brought large amounts of precipitation to Winnipeg and Manitoba, some are now dealing with retention ponds flooding their properties.
-
Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charge after fatal hit-and-run in Transcona
A man has been charged with multiple offences including impaired driving in connection with a fatal collision early Sunday morning in Transcona.
Calgary
-
'A little hard to be as optimistic': Alberta farmers frustrated by dry conditions as seeding starts
As farmers start seeding their crops for the year, in much of Alberta they are planting in dry, dusty ground.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Leaked draft opinion suggests U.S. high court will overturn Roe v. Wade: Politico report
A draft opinion circulated among U.S. Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It's unclear if the draft represents the court's final word on the matter.
-
Calgarians celebrating Eid hope it can be a provincial holiday some day soon
As Calgarians mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, there is hope that one day Eid al-Fitr could be an official day off from work or school.
Edmonton
-
'It's gonna be rowdy': Oilers players, fans pumped for first real playoff party since 2017
Oilers sniper Leon Draisaitl has experienced it before, and he's happy to see a full-on playoff party again in Edmonton.
-
Red Deer hospital transferred 7 of 250 surgeries due to staffing issues: health minister
Alberta’s health minister says a handful of surgery patients had to be temporarily transferred out of a hospital on the weekend due to staffing issues.
-
'An urban oasis': Edmonton offers options for $42M Warehouse Park
Edmonton moved one step closer to the realization of a new $42 million "Central Park" Monday with the presentation of a significant style choice to residents.
Vancouver
-
Crowded passport offices prompt offers from 'line-waiters' charging up to $800
As many British Columbians struggle to get their passports renewed at crowded Service Canada offices across the Lower Mainland, a number of "line waiters" have begun offering their services for hundreds of dollars.
-
Transportation minister says no quick fix for airport screening delays
The federal transportation minister says staffing shortages at airport security screening checkpoints across the country will not be fixed overnight.
-
COVID-19 infection in pregnancy increases risk of hospitalization, preterm birth: national study
Canada’s first national peer-reviewed study on COVID-19 in pregnancy has found becoming infected while expecting does increase the risk of requiring hospitalization or intensive care, and giving birth early.
Politics
-
Feds, Ontario invest $1B to retool Stellantis plants to make electric vehicles
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
Conservatives, Bloc pan government move to allow midnight sittings in Parliament
The Conservatives say the prime minister is trying to create 'an audience, not an opposition' after the Liberal government introduced changes to allow midnight sittings for the rest of the spring.
-
More military aid to Ukraine 'best guarantee' of diplomatic safety: ambassador to Canada
Ukraine's ambassador-designate to Canada says the 'best' way to guarantee the safety of diplomats returning to their posts in Kyiv is to enhance military aid to the country.
Health
-
Cancer in Canada: What the latest projections are
The overall rate of cancer diagnosis is declining in Canada, but an aging and growing population means the number of cases and deaths due to the disease are estimated to rise, according to a new study.
-
Vegetarian versus meat-eating children: Study finds similar growth, nutrition
Children who eat a vegetarian diet have similar measures of growth and nutrition compared to those who eat meat, according to a new Canadian study.
-
Triggers for severe illness in children with COVID-19 identified in small study
Researchers have identified triggers for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) related to COVID-19, according to a small Australian study.
Sci-Tech
-
Rare 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse to be visible coast to coast in Canada in mid-May
On the night of May 15, a Blood Moon will rise, and it’ll be the longest lunar eclipse that Canadians have been able to see in 15 years.
-
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.
-
Russians plunder US$5M farm vehicles from Ukraine -- to find they've been remotely disabled
Russian troops in the occupied city of Melitopol have stolen all the equipment from a farm equipment dealership. But after a journey of more than 1,100 kilometres , the thieves were unable to use any of the equipment -- because it had been locked remotely.
Entertainment
-
Met Gala updates: Kim Kardashian dons US$5M Marilyn Monroe dress
Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, a gold beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago.
-
Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians in Blac Chyna lawsuit
A jury on Monday gave a sweeping win to the Kardashian family in former reality TV star Blac Chyna's lawsuit against them.
-
Johnny Depp's agent calls Amber Heard op-ed piece on abuse 'catastrophic'
Johnny Depp's agent testified Monday that his ex-wife's 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse was 'catastrophic' to his career and coincided with the loss of a $23 million deal for a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' sequel.
Business
-
'It won't change overnight:' Workers push back as return-to-office plans roll out
As pandemic restrictions are lifted and case numbers ease, some companies want workers back in the office five days a week. On the other side of the spectrum, others are vacating pricey leases in prime downtown areas and asking employees to work remotely for good.
-
Poland urges EU to slap sanctions on Russian oil and gas
Poland urged its European Union partners on Monday to unite and impose sweeping sanctions on Russia's oil and natural gas sectors over the war in Ukraine, and not to cave in to pressure to pay for their gas in Russian rubles.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Pattie Lovett-Reid: Why is real estate so expensive in Canada?
Housing prices in Canada are still incredibly high and here is why – we are still dealing with a supply shortage in desirable locations, higher immigration levels have put pressure on demand, along with the strong desire for urban lifestyle living, especially in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, writes contributor Pattie Lovett-Reid.
Lifestyle
-
New Met exhibit examines American fashion, frame by frame
Some big-name directors are putting their stamp on the Met's spring Costume Institute exhibit that will be launched with at the Met Gala and opening to the public on May 7. Guests at the gala, which raises millions for the self-funding institute and has become a major fashion and pop culture spectacle, will be among the first to see the displays.
-
'It's gonna be May' meme turns 10 years old
The iconic Justin Timberlake 'It's gonna be May' meme, a play on the singer's pronunciation in the 'N Sync song 'It's Gonna Be Me,' has officially been around for a decade.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
What it takes for NHL playoff contenders to win Stanley Cup
The path to the Stanley Cup is rarely a straight line. Sometimes it's the direction a puck takes when it banks off the post and in -- or out.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez ousted in doubles competition at Madrid
Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Czech partner Katerina Siniakova have been eliminated in the second round of women's doubles competition at the Madrid Open following a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Slovakia's Tereza Mihalikova and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri.
-
Guy Lafleur lies in state as Montreal Canadiens fans pay respects
Habs fans are saying their final goodbyes to Guy Lafleur on Sunday as the late hockey legend lies in state at Montreal's Bell Centre.
Autos
-
Feds, Ontario invest $1B to retool Stellantis plants to make electric vehicles
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
The U.K. now has an airport for flying taxis and drones, the first of its kind in the world
Resembling a futuristic circus tent from the outside, a new building in the U.K. is said to be the first of its kind on Earth: an airport for flying taxis.
-
Romain Grosjean enrages Graham Rahal with aggressive late-race contact
The honeymoon is over for Romain Grosjean, and if Barber Motorsports Park had hosted a boxing match, then Graham Rahal would have at least bloodied IndyCar's darling.