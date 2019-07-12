

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hodan Nalayeh, a Somali-Canadian journalist who built a career telling stories of the Somali community, has died in a hotel attack in Somalia, according to local media.

Nalayeh and her husband, Farid Jama Suleiman, were among 10 people killed after gunmen stormed the Asasey Hotel in the port city of Kismayo, according to Mogadishu-based independent radio station Radio Dalsan.

Somalia's al-Shabab Islamic rebels claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nalayeh was born in Somalia and spent the majority of her life in Canada, where she developed her career as a journalist. She started her own web-based video production company, called Integration TV, which provided content to Somali viewers in Canada and around the world.

Officials said the death toll could rise as fighting continues between hotel security and the extremist gunmen.

With files from The Associated Press