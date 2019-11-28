A software problem that caused delays at U.S. customs at Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport Thursday morning has been resolved.

The software problem at U.S. Customs and Border Protection forced agents to conduct some of their operations by hand, which resulted in longer wait times for travellers, a spokesperson for the airport told CTVNews.ca.

Anne-Sophie Hamel said she was unaware of any passengers missing their flights because of the issue; however, she said some flights were delayed, on average, by 20 minutes.

While there were longer lines earlier in the morning, Hamel said all passengers were being attended to and operations were running “smoothly.”

“Things are running smoothly because we’re not in our peak moment of the day,” Anne-Sophie Hamel, director of public affairs, explained.

Just after 9:30 a.m. ET, the airport said the software issue had been resolved and the system was “back to normal.”