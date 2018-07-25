

CTVNews.ca Staff





After a frantic search and days of uncertainty, the Manitoba sisters who were lost on Lake Winnipeg have returned home to their family.

Sisters Natasha Wellman, Twyla Batenchuk and Ashley Batenchuk were missing on Lake Winnipeg for almost three days after setting out in an aluminum boat with their cousin and his girlfriend.

“There were times I thought I'd never get to hug and hold them again,” their mother, Carol Batenchuk, told CTV Winnipeg.

They set out from Pine Dock, Man., in the lower basin of Lake Winnipeg, Friday night planning to visit family in Poplar River, approximately 150 km north.

Carol Batenchuk says that on the way, they realized the boat was running low on oil, and wouldn’t make it to Poplar River.

They were able to land on nearby George Island, but found the boat’s radio antenna was broken, leaving them no way to let family know where they were.

With limited food, and only a blanket and a tarp between the five of them, they had a long weekend ahead of them.

“It was cold at night,” Wellman said. “So we had to keep each other warm."

They were able to keep a fire going when it was dry, and found an old fishing shack to shelter them when it rained.

"We were scared, we were worried. But we kept each other in good spirits," Twyla Batenchuk said.

Family began searching Friday night when the group didn’t arrive at Poplar River. They contacted the police Saturday, who sent out boats, floatplanes, and a military Hercules plane to help search for them.

But it was a family member who finally found them on Monday, after the stranded boaters managed to fix the broken antenna and make radio contact.

Flying back into St. Andrews Wednesday to reunite with their family, the sisters say the experience will make them be more cautious on any future trips.

As for their mother, she’s just happy everyone is back safe and sound.

"I've never won a lottery, but it feels like I've won one.” Carol Batenchuk said. “I'm just so glad they're home."

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Gabrielle Marchand