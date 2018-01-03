Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western N.L.
A moose looks towards snowmobilers Jonathan Anstey and Tyrone Owens who worked together to free the moose trapped by deep snow near Deer Lake, N.L. on Dec. 30, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jonathan Anstey)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 10:01AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 3, 2018 11:22AM EST
DEER LAKE, N.L. -- A group of snowmobilers pulled out their shovels to free a stuck moose after spotting its head sticking out of freshly fallen snow in western Newfoundland.
Jonathan Anstey, who owns a snowmobile riding clinic, says he and about seven other riders were on trails near Deer Lake, N.L., on Saturday when they spotted the neck-deep moose amid the white expanse.
Anstey says the moose appeared to have gotten stuck in a bog hole and was thrashing around after being buried in about six feet, or 1.8 metres, of snow.
He says his group used shovels to clear the snow around the moose, and after a few minutes of digging, the animal emerged from the hole and looked at them as if to say "thank you" before trotting off.
He says it isn't uncommon for adventurers to come across moose in sticky situations while exploring Newfoundland's back-country, but he would advise them to contact provincial officials rather than taking matters into their own hands.
Anstey says it's the second time he has tried to rescue a moose, but he doesn't consider himself a moose rescuer so much as a snowmobiler doing his duty to protect local wildlife.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Canadian boy with appendicitis rescued from Florida cruise
- Mysterious big bang, possibly an ice quake, shakes Alberta village
- Student youth anthem says 'I love you' in French, English and Mohawk
- ER doctor: 'All efforts' must be made to protect homeless from extreme cold
- Crash on highway in Toronto kills two, leaves car wrapped around sign