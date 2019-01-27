Snowmobiler killed in avalanche in Nain, N.L.; two others survive
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 27, 2019 4:56PM EST
NAIN, N.L. -- Police say more than 100 members of a small Newfoundland and Labrador community aided in the search for a snowmobiler who was caught in an avalanche on Saturday, although the hunt ultimately ended in tragedy.
RCMP spokeswoman Glenda Power says police responded just after 3 p.m. to an avalanche in a popular snowmobiling spot, known as "the blowhole," a few kilometres outside Nain in northern Labrador.
She says three men had been caught in the disaster, but two of them got out by themselves.
After about two hours, searchers found the third man.
He was brought to a local clinic but was pronounced dead.
