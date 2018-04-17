

CTVNews.ca Staff





Following a spring dumping of snow, a First Nation community outside Calgary has issued a state of emergency due to flooding in the area.

Siksika Nation, approximately 95 kilometres east of Calgary, declared a local state of emergency due to rising water levels that are causing homes to flood and roads to wash out.

The community is expected to provide an update on Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada had issued a warning on Monday, that up to 20 centimetres of snow was expected to fall in much of western Alberta, including Calgary. Slippery conditions resulted in 41 accidents during the morning commute there, but the federal agency later reported that 8.5 centimetres of snow fell at the Calgary International Airport.

Warnings are still in effect for Banff, Alta. and nearby Nordegg, where snowfall is still expected on the mountain peaks until Tuesday afternoon.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Bill Macfarlane