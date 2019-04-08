

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Residents of a wide swath of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are bracing for a spring snowstorm.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick.

The snow is expected to arrive in the western reaches of both provinces later today.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected by Tuesday morning, with most of the snow falling south of a line that extends from Halifax to Fredericton.

Motorists are being warned to prepare for hazardous driving conditions.

As well, special weather statements have been issued for eastern and northern Nova Scotia, as well as central New Brunswick and the Moncton area.