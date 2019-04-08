Snowfall warnings: Maritime region bracing for nasty wintry blast
A pedestrian walks through blizzard-like conditions in Halifax on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. (Darren Calabrese/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 8, 2019 2:42PM EDT
HALIFAX -- Residents of a wide swath of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are bracing for a spring snowstorm.
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick.
The snow is expected to arrive in the western reaches of both provinces later today.
Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected by Tuesday morning, with most of the snow falling south of a line that extends from Halifax to Fredericton.
Motorists are being warned to prepare for hazardous driving conditions.
As well, special weather statements have been issued for eastern and northern Nova Scotia, as well as central New Brunswick and the Moncton area.
