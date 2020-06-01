TORONTO -- The May 17 crash that killed a member of the Snowbirds team and injured a pilot may have been caused by a bird, an investigator revealed Monday.

"A detailed analysis of video footage recovered for the investigation revealed one bird in very close proximity to the aircraft right engine during the critical phase of take-off," the investigator said in a brief statement.

The probe into the crash will focus on a bird strike, along with the performance of the escape system, the statement said.

This is a breaking news update. More to come...