

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's power utility came under political fire Thursday after a widespread power outage, with opposition leaders calling on the government to hold the privately owned company to account.

The entire region was swept by outages after a storm that also disrupted travel and prompted school closures across Atlantic Canada.

But Nova Scotia was hit particularly hard, with almost 250,000 customers -- half the province -- without electricity at one point.

Nova Scotia Power, owned by Emera Inc., said in a statement that transmission interruptions between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia shut down the connection linking the two provinces, causing outages for about 100,000 customers.

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill said a "fairly run-of-the-mill" storm that moved through the region shouldn't have caused such widespread power outages.

He called on the government to hold the utility to account.

"It says something pretty serious about the grid maintenance as a whole," Burrill said. "When we have this level of infrastructure grid failure ... why wouldn't any normal person think, 'Gosh, something is wrong here."'

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston was more blunt: "We pay some of the highest power rates in the country, we expect that power. When it goes out ... it needs to come back."

Premier Stephen McNeil was asked how his government would respond to the outages, given the strength of the storm wasn't unusual for this time of year.

McNeil immediately deferred to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, which regulates electric utilities.

"We put in standards around reliability," he said after a cabinet meeting in Halifax. "At the same time, the regulator will ultimately deal with reliability."

The premier went on to suggest ongoing problems with outages in Halifax could be traced to residents objecting to tree trimming in the warmer months.

Elsewhere Thursday, NB Power was reporting 44,000 customers in the dark in neighbouring New Brunswick. In P.E.I., Maritime Electric reported that 45,000 customers were without power, while Newfoundland Power also reported multiple outages.

The low-pressure weather system prompted Environment Canada to issue weather warnings for the entire Atlantic region.

Winds gusting at 110 kilometres an hour were forecast for Newfoundland, where snowfall amounts were expected to reach 25 centimetres in the central part of the province.

Parts of northern Nova Scotia were expected to get upwards of 20 cm of snow, with winds gusting up to 80 km/h.

The agency says the northern coast of P.E.I. could see pounding waves and surf, possibly causing flooding, while eastern New Brunswick could see up to 15 cm of snow and blustery winds up to 80 km/h.

Schools were closed entirely or had delayed openings or early closures, and ferry service between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia was cancelled until the winds died down, while the Confederation Bridge between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia was restricting travel.

Flights were cancelled or delayed in Halifax, Charlottetown and St. John's, N.L.