

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - A winter storm packing wind, rain and snow has closed schools, knocked out power and disrupted travel throughout Atlantic Canada today.

The dynamic system prompted Environment Canada to issue weather warnings in P.E.I., New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

It says winds could gust to 110 kilometres an hour in mainland Newfoundland, where snowfall amounts were forecast to reach 25 centimetres in the central portion of the province.

Northern Nova Scotia was expected to get upwards of 20 cm of snow, with winds gusting up to 80 km/h before conditions were expected to improve Friday.

The agency says the northern coast of P.E.I. could see pounding waves and surf possibly causing flooding, while eastern New Brunswick could see up to 15 cm of snow and blustery winds up to 80 km/h.

Nova Scotia Power says 175 outages left about 83,000 customers without power from the southern to the northern tip of the province, while NB Power was reporting 91 outages affecting more than 20,000 customers.

