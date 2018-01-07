Snow removal vehicle plunges through lake ice in Montreal
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 9:11AM EST
A rescue team in the Montreal area has saved a city worker after he fell through the ice while operating a snow removal vehicle on Lac Saint-Louis.
The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.
The man was reportedly clearing snow on the boat launch of Alexandre-Bourgeau Park when his snow removal vehicle fell through the ice. The man managed to get onto the roof of the vehicle where firefighters were able to rescue him.
The man was transported to hospital as a precaution.
With files from CTV Montreal
