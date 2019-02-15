

CTVNews.ca staff, with a report from CTV Montreal





A Montreal woman says a plow operator deliberately piled a wall of snow around her car after a major snowfall this week.

Video surveillance from the front of Vanessa Brott’s home shows the sidewalk plow driver and Brott gesturing at each other in an apparently heated exchange on Wednesday morning. Nearly 40 cm of snow had fallen overnight.

Brott told CTV Montreal that one of her rear tires was stuck on the sidewalk, blocking the plow from getting by.

She wanted to go back inside to get some salt to help unstick the car from a patch of ice. But as she walked toward her residence, the plow driver started moving again and pushed a large mound of snow in front of her car. The video then shows the driver reversing, piling more snow in front of the vehicle. For a third time, the driver appears to reverse, this time pushing a mound of snow up against the driver’s side doors before finally moving out of frame.

"He drove away quickly after,” Brott told CTV Montreal, “so he knows he did something wrong.”

Brott complained about the incident to city officials, who are investigating.

Montreal city hall opposition leader Lionel Perez told CTV Montreal that both citizens and contractors should show greater understanding in such unique circumstances.

“We should have a little bit of tolerance when it’s exceptional snowfalls such as this,” Perez said.